Karachi Port Trust restores social media accounts after hacking incident, port operations unaffected

Operations at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) remained unaffected as the port successfully restored its X (formerly Twitter) accounts, following reports that they had been hacked.

False information spread through the accounts had claimed that the port had sustained substantial damage due to an alleged strike by India, resulting in significant losses for the facility.

A KPT official confirmed that the IT team had swiftly recovered the compromised accounts within 30 minutes. To provide transparency, the KPT also invited media representatives later in the evening to observe the ongoing cargo handling operations, which continued smoothly without any reported damage to the port’s infrastructure.

On the operational front, KPT handled a total of 168,082 tonnes of cargo on the day, which included 108,856 tonnes of imports and 59,226 tonnes of exports.

Additionally, eight ships were berthed while three ships sailed out. In the coming days, around nine more ships carrying containers, general cargo, and ammonium nitrate are expected to arrive at the port.