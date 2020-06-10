Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

ECC approves EV policy for motorcycles, rickshaws, heavy commercial vehicles

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Wednesday approved Electric Vehicle (EV) policy for 2-3 wheelers and heavy commercial vehicles.

According to sources, the policy was proposed by the Ministry of Industries & Production after consultation with various stakeholders from the Engineering Development Board (EDB), Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Climate Change and others.

Although the EV Policy 2019, presented by the MoCC, was earlier approved by the cabinet, the policy could not be implemented due to objections raised by the MoIP, EDB and other stakeholders. 

After a series of meetings among concerned ministries, it was decided that the EV policy would be revised. However, during a meeting in April, it was decided that in the first phase, the EV policy would be framed only for two-wheelers (motorcycles) and three-wheelers (rickshaws), as this would satisfy the concerns of both the MoCC and the MoIP.

“Shifting to e-motorcycles is easier as can be witnessed in middle-class markets like China,” said an official of the climate change ministry. “Besides, Pakistan has a very large number of motorcycles, motorcycle rickshaws and auto rickshaws that emit a significant amount of smoke.”

The EV electric four-wheelers (cars) would be taken at a later stage, he maintained.

The MoCC, which is unhappy over the rollback of its EV policy, had stressed a total of one per cent duty on imports of e-motorcycles and e-rickshaws’ assembling parts. The ministry was of the view that low duties would encourage the influx of e-bikes in the market. 

But the MoIP had countered the suggestion that it would discourage local production of parts.

Currently, the import duty on two-wheelers and three-wheelers’ parts was 46pc for those manufactured in the country and 15pc on imported parts.

According to MoIP officials, Pakistan has a strong production base as almost all 2 and 3 wheelers’ parts are manufactured locally. The EV policy should encourage the existing makers to shift from oil to battery-based vehicles, they added.

Earlier, the tussle between the Industries and Production Division and the MoCC had landed the EV policy in the cabinet, which handed over the role of formulating the national EV policy through consensus.

Previous articleAuto manufacturers express reservations on import of used cars
Next articleThere’s nothing wrong with Covid-19 mobile app, govt responds to critic
Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

1 COMMENT

  1. Dear Gulam Abbas,

    Hope you are fine, we would like to request you for the assistance on the subject cited above as we find your personal keen interest and observations in the matter.

    We find a report published by you on google in June 2020. We need to know any updates in this regard.

    Hope for an early and positive response from your end, thanking you, we remain.

    Mian Abdul Majid
    +923092619733

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

Govt committed to facilitating foreign, local investors: PM

PM Imran says industrial development among his top priorities; directs officials to expedite work on housing projects; seeks steps to ensure availability of edible items at affordable rates 
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Punjab launches EODB application, monitoring dashboard

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday launched the ease of doing business (EODB) application and monitoring dashboard to raise awareness on government's reforms and...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Govt to soon finalise mechanism to implement EV policy: minister

ISLAMABAD: Science & Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry has hoped that the government would soon finalise the mechanism for successful implementation of 'Electric Vehicle Policy...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Sindh forms committee to oversee Karachi uplift projects

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday formed an execution committee to oversee development works in the port city projected by Provincial Coordination and Implementation...
Read more
HEADLINES

MoU with K-Electric for charging stations only preliminary: Shell

KARACHI: Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) has clarified that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with K-Electric to explore the possibility of electric charging stations,...
Read more
ECONOMY

$16.4bn external debt paid in two years, Senate told

Hammad Azhar says no cut imposed on NFC share of provinces; Razak Dawood says steps afoot to boost exports
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

GOVERNANCE

Govt to soon finalise mechanism to implement EV policy: minister

ISLAMABAD: Science & Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry has hoped that the government would soon finalise the mechanism for successful implementation of 'Electric Vehicle Policy...

Sindh forms committee to oversee Karachi uplift projects

MoU with K-Electric for charging stations only preliminary: Shell

$16.4bn external debt paid in two years, Senate told

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.