Cabinet to consider summary regarding NIRC chairman’s third consecutive reappointment

ISLAMABAD: The contract of National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC) Chairman Justice (r) Mian Shakirullah Jan may be extended for another two years subject to approval from the federal cabinet.

Currently, NIRC Chairman Justice (r) Mian Shakirullah Jan is serving his second two year tenure, which is going to expire in September this year.

If the federal cabinet grants extension, the current NIRC chairman will remain in office for a third consecutive tenure.

According to documents, the SC chief justice has extended the contract term of the NIRC chairman for a period of two years.

Documents further stated that the Supreme Court (SC) deputy registrar has written a letter to the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD) Joint Secretary Noor Zaman with regards to the appointment of NIRC’s chairman.

However, Noor Zaman retired from his designation of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development joint secretary two years ago and presently serves as NIRC member, under the subordination of NIRC chairman.

According to sources, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is also investigating corruption cases against Noor Zaman.

Sources further said that a two year extension in contract of the NIRC chairman for the third consecutive time at the age of 73 also raises questions pertaining to age limit for appointment.

According to Chairman Qualifications Rules 2016, the federal government has to appoint the NIRC chairman in consultation with the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

According to the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development spokesperson, no person can be appointed as NIRC chairman unless he or she has been a judge of the SC.

The ministry spokesperson further said that the ministry has sent a summary to the prime minister soliciting his approval to present the case to the federal cabinet for final decision.