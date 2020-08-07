Amazon officially enters Pakistan with web services

SINGAPORE: Having registered a local office under the name Amazon Data Services Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd, Amazon is forming a team for Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Pakistan, to drive the adoption of cloud computing.
The move comes two weeks after the technology company experienced a disruption worldwide, which largely impacted parts of the US and Pakistan as a whole.
According to the SECP database, the Pakistan office is led by Paul Andrew Macpherson as the CEO while Shoaib Munir is a director along with Macpherson.
Speaking to Profit under the condition of anonymity, a spokesperson from Amazon shared that the technology leader is currently seeking a public policy specialist for Pakistan, with a focus on driving AWS cloud computing solution adoption. The role focuses on removing regulatory and political blockers to cloud adoption.
This is a common approach among technology companies when entering small markets, with Bytedance doing the same in June by hiring Hassan Arshad as the head of public policy to work with the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) to stall a ban of the TikTok app.
As for AWS in Pakistan, the “Framework on IT Governance and Risk Management in Financial Institutions” by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) directed banks to utilise cloud computing technology under the condition that systems and service providers shall be located in Pakistan along with all physical servers and services. Under this rule, AWS would need to set up its own data center and cloud server in the country.
According to the e-commerce policy framework of Pakistan, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication are in the process of formulating Pakistan’s first cloud policy, while the Draft Data Protection Act is at an advanced stage of consultations. The latter draft, which also concerns Amazon, addresses issues concerning data protection in e-commerce.
AWS hopes to work with relevant government departments in Pakistan as they develop and revise policies related to the digital economy, including cloud-first policies, data protection regulations, outsourcing guidelines, cybersecurity policies, tax policy, and over the top regulations. They will also proactively build relationships with key policymakers, politicians, and influencers.
where are they going to setup the office i mean which city are they going to choose? any leads would be very helpful.
Probably Lahore since it is the IT hub right now
i think it would be very helpful to bring paypal in pakistan .
My area is poor. It is the last tehsil of South Punjab. It is also famous in terms of business But the Sardari system does not want the poor people to dare to raise their heads in front of us Do I have land. Eight square location is also the best Wheat and rice, corn and mango can be traded all over the world The land is your property, it is occupied, a big office can be opened, we can open any condition with you I am ready to believe for the poor people
Karachi for sure, since all financial institution lies here
bhai to kia lahore canada mai hai jaha light nahi jati hogi,
Even in GULF where there is no concept of load shedding, you have to have standby Generators after the UPS with full cabinet of batteries.
Oh Bhai Karachi main achay areas main light nahi jaati
If they want to succeed, they should set up shop in Karachi but probably they are here to influence government policy they will set up their shop in Islamabad.
Not shop its office
I think they should setup in Karachi because its a business hub and majority of businesses run from Karachi
“The move comes two weeks after the technology company experienced a disruption worldwide, which largely impacted parts of the US and Pakistan as a whole. ”
That is a false statement.
AWS has a status page which lists any and all incidents. The company did not experience any disruption. Get your facts straight.
this is a great news for all of us specially for us as a filmmaker it is a great news for us
Great news for Pakistanis who aimed to be successful in future through getting jobs in Amazon. We are waiting more from Amazon to become leader of the market in Pakistan.
Why cloud only business. why not other services. why not e-commerce business also.
at least aws doors open for Pakistanis, i like to see PayPal and credit card transactions soon under SBP provision available.
Amazon will make decision based security of information geography and regions replication of information across south east Asia. It is too early to say which location suitable for cloud computing.
This is good news for all those who are related with E Commerce especially VAs and sellers who are doing buisiness with Amazon . Wish them good luck .
Anyone with knowledge of Cloud would know that institutions like Banks should not be using it in the first place whatever be the location of the server. They should set their own systems and they can afford to do it.
Cloud is beneficial for smaller businesses that don’t have the need or money to hire separate specialists to manage servers, scaling, and security.
Anyone with knowledge of Cloud would know that institutions like Banks should not be using it in the first place whatever be the location of the server. They should set their own systems and they can afford to do it.
I think Karachi is best option for Amazon because of man power and it’s a economic hub of Pakistan above all it’s a sea port all big business run towards Sea Port because it’s much cost effective for business to run from Sea Port and number 2 economic Zone in Karachi dose not have power shortage problem and they can expand thought Karachi in Pakistan or out of Pakistan cost effectively, fast and easly. no city in Pakistan can compete with Karachi it is a only logical option.
Amazon Cloud services are not selling any “Tangible” Services. It’s all Cloud. They won’t be exporting anything via a “Sea Port” as their commodity is “Data”. Amazon can setup a server at Ansoo Jheel in Kaghan Valley for that matter so long as they get uninterrupted power and a dedicated fiber optic connection.
Is it for corporate needs only like banks and other companies?
What about entertainment services like Prime Video and online shopping.
Is this a hosting service only? Or they are opening their Amazon store in Pakistan as they have done in India?
Sad to see that without even going through the complete article and trying to understand the context people have started speculating that office should be opened here not there. Calm down everyone as per the article at the moment Amazon is merely entering Pakistan to enhance their ties with the policy makers to evolve the digital economy culture of our country and only if they find a feasible environment and regulations they are gonna open their doors to Pakistan. So for such a diplomatic role the ideal place is the federal capital ie Islamabad.
The office would most probably be located in Islamabad – Setting up an actual datacenter requires more than just selecting a location. Amazon doesn’t really need to setup a full scale Tier-4 DC to offer its services. They can register as AWS in Pakistan, work with the required govt. departments and offer EDGE locations which could (and in case of banks and govt. departments) should be co-located on site for data residency requirements.
AWS is a cloud platform from Amazon and can run on-premise as well, there isn’t a requirement for Amazon to setup their own DC. I hope they do as it would bring multi million $ investment in Pakistan and would generate lots of jobs as well. The location of datacentre has specific requirements including physical security, infrastructure and obviously weather conditions.
Those interested in technical jobs with AWS should look into their certifications – even if Amazon doesn’t come to Pakistan, their certifications are globally recognized and can help land a decent technology job
Good to hear that. We need Paypal in Pakistan as well so that Pakistani freelancers can excel in their field.
Instead of seeing it as positive step you guys are uttering nonsense it doesnot matter where so ever it setups its office at least it would be in pakistan and checking feasibility is their task you dont take tension . Its good that we can purchase products now through it otherwise it has double its original price the delivery charges .
This whole thing is a money making scheme of opportunists in Pakistan who is using one small incident to scare businesses and sell AWS. There are no promises by AWS to create AWS datacenter in Pakistan. Let’s assume that it’s true, even then AWS will be relied solely upon PTA’s authority and network. How many people really believe in PTA promises? AWS and PTA marriage will only harm AWS in a long run, be careful AWS!
