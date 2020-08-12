Sign inSubscribe
DigiSkills by MoIT&T has trained 1.28m people in freelancing

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoIT&T) Syed Amin Ul Haque has said that the national-level training program of the Ministry of IT has imparted training to 1.28 million youth in freelancing. He said this during a meeting with DigiSkills freelancers, on Wednesday.

The minister met DigiSkills freelancers to have a direct account of their experiences of learning and earning through DigiSkills, the ministry announced through their Twitter page. The minister assured that his ministry is taking necessary steps to equip the freelancers, students, housewives, professionals, etc. with knowledge, skills, tools & techniques necessary to seize the opportunities available in local and international online marketplaces to earn a decent living.

He also informed the visiting freelancers that MoITT has entered into a partnership with JazzCash that will enable them to transfer money from their Payoneer accounts into their JazzCash Mobile Account in real-time and at the best exchange rates. In addition to this, DigiSkills freelancers can also register their Payoneer Account from the JazzCash App, eliminating the need for commercial bank accounts.

Federal Minister for IT said that all issues of freelancers will be resolved and ordered for extending the outreach of DigiSkills program to schools and colleges. The Federal Minister also directed to increase the ratio of women in DigiSkills program from 23 percent to 33 percent and incorporating the minorities and transgender persons in this program, the ministry said in a tweet.

IT Minister appreciated the youth for their initiative to learn marketable intermediate digital skills that have enabled them to be self-employed besides earning vital foreign exchange for the country.

Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui said that he appreciates the youth trying to explore opportunities to overpower the conventional barriers and dependencies. Earlier in his opening remarks Ignite CEO Syed Junaid Imam said that Ignite is focused on building an ecosystem for ‘future of work’, financial inclusion, and poverty alleviation.

A National Level Training Program (DigiSkills.pk) was launched by the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication through Ignite National Technology Fund which has been providing free training in freelancing and other marketable skills. The program comprises of 10 courses including Freelancing, Digital Marketing, Search Engine Optimization, Graphic Design, Digital Literacy, e-Commerce Management, Creative Writing, QuickBooks, AutoCAD, and WordPress.

Staff Report

