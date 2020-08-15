IESCO smells a rat in Power Division’s workings

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shahid Iqbal Chaudhry on Saturday alleged that the Power Division has been trying to transfer its favoured candidates to important positions at IESCO despite a ban on postings.

According to sources, the Power Division has been allegedly involved in transfer/posting of its favoured candidates in IESCO despite a ban on postings. Sources alleged that the Power Division has directed the IESCO CEO to transfer an official who is allegedly involved in corruption.

Sources added that the IESCO CEO is perturbed over transfer/posting of Ahsan Zaman in IESCO due to which he has written a letter to Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) managing director asking approval of transfer/posting orders.

Currently, a ban has been placed by the Ministry of Energy on transfer/posting in DISCOs.

According to sources, during July 2020, Minister of Energy Omar Ayub asked the IESCO CEO to transfer Ahsan Zaman Khan from XEN Civil GSC to XEN Civil Works, IESCO.

In response the IESCO chief apprised the energy minister regarding lack of experience of Ahsan Zaman (11 months compared to a 2 year requirement).

However, later, on the directives of Power division secretary, Ahsan Zaman Khan was transferred from XEN Civil GSC to XEN Civil Works, IESCO.

IESCO CEO in another letter to the Power Division special secretary informed that Ahsan Zaman Khan remained posted as IESCO XEN Civil Division from December 16, 2013 to August 16, 2019. However, during his tenure the performance of the officer was found lacking.

Moreover, the officer was also found involved in tendering irregularities in contradiction with Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Rules.