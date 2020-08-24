Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Cantonment boards of Rawalpindi, Chaklala to launch amnesty scheme for illegal domestic structures

RCB, CCB hoping to generate higher property tax, bring more people into tax net through this scheme

By Web Desk

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi and Chaklala cantonment boards have decided to launch an amnesty scheme for illegal domestic structures, under which all homeowners will be asked to legalise their illegal structures without a fine and to have their homes’ building maps approved within three days, Dawn news reported on Monday.

A senior Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) official said that the amnesty scheme will apply to illegal structures of domestic units that were built before 2015. Homeowners will be required to pay a fee of Rs2,500 to have their building map made by an approved architect, which has to be submitted to the RCB to be approved within two days.

He said the amnesty scheme aims to legalise all illegal structures in the cantonment areas to bring the practice to an end. He said most people build homes without approved building plans, which causes problems for the civic body. Fines to be waived for homes built without approved building plans before 2015 under scheme, which hopes to increase tax collection in both cantonments.

The official said that the RCB has carried out a survey of the cantonment areas and found a large number of illegal structures in many areas, leaving it no choice but to legalise this construction by announcing an amnesty scheme to bring it into the tax net.

Article continues after this advertisement

A Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) official said that the civic body is facing financial problems because it has fewer commercial units through which to generate revenue from property taxes in order to meet expenses. With the amnesty scheme, the CCB will bring the maximum number of people into the tax net.

CCB Vice President Raja Irfan Imtiaz said that the amnesty scheme will be launched to give people the facility to legalise their structures, while helping the civic body end illegal construction.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistani pharmaceutical companies have clocked annual sales of Rs453.5b, shown CAGR of 13.1pc in the last four years
Next articlePIA to file appeal to EASA to lift suspension on flights to European states
Web Desk

3 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

BOK working without permanent MD for last three years

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) largest financial institution, the Bank of Khyber (BoK), has been working without managing director for several years as the bank...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM lauds FBR over ‘historic’ tax collection of over Rs4,000bn

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday commended efforts of the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) over crossing tax collection of Rs4,000 billion in a...
Read more
HEADLINES

Regional exports post meager 1.8pc growth

Pakistan’s exports to nine regional countries posted a growth of 1.818 per cent while imports from the region grew by nearly 31pc in first...
Read more
HEADLINES

OGRA moves to bring LPG bowsers into regulatory regime

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has moved forward to bring LPG bowsers for transportation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) into the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

NATIVE CONTENT

ELO mobile app surpasses 1 million downloads  

LAHORE: Breakout e-commerce fashion store, elo, has surpassed 1 million downloads. elo has been blowing up lately, with their slick social media marketing and...

Biden pitches $6tn budget to ‘reimagine’ US economy

G7 criticises nations who undermine global trade in rallying cry for reform

Minister says 6.5pc GNP growth in current FY highest in 16 years

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.