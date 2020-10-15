Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

Italy reopens seasonal work visas for Pakistan

Avatar
By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: In the latest announcement of its annual schedule of work visas called ‘Decreto-Flussi’, the Italian government has allowed Pakistani nationals to avail seasonal and non-seasonal work visas for the year 2020-21.

Over 30,000 work visas would be issued by the Italian government to the nationals from a few non-EU countries, including Pakistan.

Pakistani workers in agriculture, tourism, construction and Freight forwarding sectors can avail this opportunity.

“Pakistan has been included in this category of visas after the lag of two years as a result of sustained efforts by the Pakistan Embassy in Rome,” according to a statement issued on Thursday.

In his media talk, Ambassador Jauhar Saleem informed that Italy hosts the largest Pakistani diaspora in the EU following Brexit; the diaspora had sent over $142 million in remittances in 2019-2020.

He shared that the Pakistani community in Italy had been demanding Pakistan’s re-inclusion in the list of countries eligible for seasonal workers visas ever since the facility was withdrawn two years ago.

“The demand for Pakistani workers in the Italian market is on the rise consistently, especially in the agricultural sector. It is expected that under the current scheme, hundreds of Pakistani workers would get employment in Italy.”

Earlier, the Pakistani Embassy also facilitated thousands of undocumented Pakistani workers in Italy to seek legal status through a  scheme launched by the Italian government in June 2020 to regularise the undocumented foreign workers. Over 18,000 Pakistanis applied for regularization under that scheme.

“Despite the second wave of ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which has seen a record number of fresh cases in recent days, the Pakistan Embassy has kept its consular section, both in Rome and Milan, fully functional so as to facilitate the community in benefiting from the growing employment opportunities in Italy,” the statement read.

Previous articleStocks drop 75 points in volatile trade
Next articlePakistan, World Bank sign $1.15bn accords for clean energy projects in KP
Avatar
Staff Report

196 COMMENTS

  3. hi sir /mam my name is Muhammad Azhar Naveed I m from Pakistan i need job your country Italy i like Italy please 00923215061394

  5. Hi sir my name is Imran from Pakistan.
    18 years experience in Pakistan Army with cleaning staff head now retired . please work visa .

  11. Iam khaliq from.pakistan i have 15 years experience in.medical field and 10 years experience in marketing and well agriculture

  17. I am Yasir ullah from Pakistan kpk . I have experienced in pollatry form . chicken organization 6 years experience in this job … I want vise in this type of pollatry form

  21. I’m QASIM from Pakistan live in saudi arabia i have light and heavy driving license i have light and heavy driving experience i have experience forklift operator i have experience ac technician i have experience electrician

  22. I’m QASIM from Pakistan live in saudi arabia i have light and heavy driving license i have light and heavy driving experience i have experience forklift operator i have experience ac technician i have experience electrician
    My WhatsApp number 00966581129477
    My contact number
    00966504352616
    00966581129477

  23. Hi my name is Malik Ijaz Ali i am from pakistan i have markting and cunstraction experince i need a job in italy becouse i am hardworker boy

  24. Dear Sir/Madam,

    Please find attached my application for your consideration. I am an excellent candidate for this vacancy as it closely matches my skills and experience. I look forward to hearing from you.

    Yours faithfully

  25. Dear Sir/Madam,

    Please find attached my application for your consideration. I am an excellent candidate for this vacancy as it closely matches my skills and experience. I look forward to hearing from you.

    Yours faithfully

    00923015315434

  26. Hi My name is muhammed ramzan I’m from Pakistan I have lot of work experience i hade already worked in turkey Greece and Iran now I’m interested for Italy i have a big wishes a job in Italy my phone number 0049 17655011530

  30. I m Patris francis .I have a 5 years experience of secertarial work with multinational construction company in Saudi Arabia…
    Contact : +923096917617

  42. Hi my name is Majid Malik from Pakistan my qualification graduate and I am good skilled worker my email id and contact number is as under 00923228086015 please reply me regard Majid Malik

  45. Assalam-u-Alaikum
    This is Fawad iqbal.This time I am in dubai..I want go to Italy for work.so I want to know about procedure and price of work permit visa of Italy thanks

    • Hi,
      I form Pakistan and related in agriculture have wide experience in picking,harvesting,packaging and all about others to interested in Italy agriculture field.
      Thanks
      Kind regard
      Rai

  50. Sir,
    My name is Ahsan i want to need job in italy can you help me in this as you know italy open the visa for Pakistani people Kindly help on this.
    Regards

  57. Hi My name is Muhammad yahya
    I’m best farmer.
    My father is farmer
    And im a student of BS commerce in University of agriculture fsd.
    Plz give me agriculture visa.
    I know agriculture field.

  60. Hi I am currently working in Sales marketing job and Need a job in Italy and am pro efficient in Computer data base and computer operations need any kind of job in Italy…
    Regards,

  66. Hello sir im fahad maqsood from pakistan live in dubai i have international light car and light tractor license available i need job required

  73. i am restaurant professional,,
    managing a chain of restaurants,,
    catering company,,
    looking for relevant job,,
    muhammad ilyas
    +923369039010

    • Hello dear sir / madam how are you iam tanzeel Ahmed from islamabad Pakistan need a job in Italy sesonal work permit I am interested immediately any work I am ready to work so help me my WhatsApp contact number 03310069222

  77. My name is atif.living in duabi .I’m truck driver&international license.7 year experience.contact me 03442085111.WhatsApp Dubai .00971526558301…00971502125867

  79. Hello Sir!
    My Name is Hamza Qaiser.
    Sir me agricultural may very experience Han. We grow crops on our own land. Visas are very important to me.
    pakistan is big offer italy.but I have visa any place with him. sir apply from all job .
    1.hotel management
    2.agricultural
    3.construction
    other.
    Visa requirements issued.
    Number =03076221247

  83. Hi sir I’m Umar I want to work visa for Italy .I am a oder taker in Coke colla cold drink company in Pakistan ..00923137104900.my what’s app and contact

  84. Dear sir/Madam,
    I am Adnan currently i am working in Saudia Arabia, and i am willing migrate to italy on Work visa. Please if any field of working visa available, like logistics, procurement, Online delivery i can work Multipurpose.
    +9230175700007 Please whatsapp me.

  89. Hi. I’m Awais from pakistan, I need work for italy. I’m telecom engineer in Telecom field i have 14 year experience. My wishes i have to go to italy. Kindly reply me what procedure for work visa in italy.My contact no is 923349522212.

    Thanks with regard

  91. Aoa sir I am IMRAN ali from Pakistan I have 3 year experience in technician and now I want work visa for italy. WhatsApp no +923359699965

  94. Hello Sir
    My name Muhammad imran and I am a jobless. I am searching a job . my qualification is matric . I am interested job please n Italy .please give me any job .

  99. Hi!
    Sir I’m diploma of associate engineer. I have 2 year experience in electrical field. I can also have 4 year experience of driving. I can aspect a good job in Italy. I want Italy visa.Now I am in saudia Arabia.
    Thanks,

  101. Dear sir,

    I’m telecommunication engineer working in Saudi Arabia as field maintenance engineer in telecom sector since 7 years and I have enough experience in telecom field therefore I’m interested get Italy work visa to my bright future.thank you

  103. Helo sir my name is Farhan Nisar from pakistan azad kashmir am 27 years old i need seasonal work visa can you help me please. This is my contact number 00923476500652

  105. Asslam Alaikum Sir,
    Please I want to apply Italy Seasonal visa,
    I belonged to karachi. But i live in Istanbul Turkey right now. I have graments sewing experience & plus education. Kindly consider my request.
    Thanks

  107. salam sir my name is syed shaour ali
    i m from Pakistan
    i m Civil engineering 3 years diploma holder
    i need this visa
    please contact me
    +923085893220

  108. Dear brother!

    It is to inform you that I’m interested for work in Italy i already struggling for work visa from Italy, Italian embassy in Islamabad look after for this Italian government officials news in Pakistan and i share herewith post but I think still awaiting from official concern contact

    Kindly try in Italian embassy in Islamabad maybe good response from embassy if this is an official announcement from Italian government side try again try again that is luck

    Brother! Best of luck
    Javaid
    WhatsApp & Phone No: 0345-3310450

  112. I am Adnan Ashraf.I have 5 years Experience in Hotel line.I am a Continental Chef in AB Cafe.

    Whatsapp/Contect Number
    0301-4867070

  116. HI, there
    This me Haroon I need a job in Italy I wanna work there I have diploma of construction heavy machinery and also I am customer service representative with 6 years experience do let me know if I am according to your perimeters
    thanks
    kind regards
    Raja Haroon Arshad

  118. Dear sir I am a Auto Technician in Toyota Pakistan. I want to apply for seasonal work permit how may I apply kindly guide.
    Thanks Asad Ali pakistan.

  119. Dear sir !
    Good morning,I want to get seasonal work Visa.But how to apply?Please tell me procedure.i am doing job sap end user.
    Thanks Moazam gill from Pakistan.

  128. Hi , I’m Haseeb from Pakistan .I have passed DAE in Agricultural Sciences engineering.i need a job in Italy . I have 8 year experience in reverent field I live in Pakistan.
    Thanks

  133. Hello sir my name is sikandar khan s/o Akbar khan and i am 23 year old sir i belong to medal class family sir i need this job plz sir i want this job and i have one year experienced non woven faiberic plant as a junior operator what is procedure to apply work Visa i am from karachi pakistan contact no 03430313197 whatsapp

  136. Aslamo alaikum
    Sir I am shahzaib from islamabad
    I want Italy work visa any one driver mason roof selling and agriculture
    Plz tell me how can I give visa

  138. Hello
    My name is Abdul jalil from karachi Pakistan I am just looking a driver job I have worked with Emirates Group Dnata as driver for 8 years in Dubai Airport UAE I also have worked with 2 different of companies Budget rent a car and Eouropcar as chuffuer driver for more than 5 years in Dubai UAE kindly let me know that how can I get this opportunity thank you for your time and consideration I look forward hearing from you soon
    Best regards

  139. Hello i m khalid khan done 16 years education in emergency and icu health technology .. and three years experinces in the same field .. … must to pm me …

  141. Hello
    My name is Abdul jalil from karachi pakistan I would like to apply work visa for driver position I have worked with Emirates Group Dnata as driver for 8 years in Dubai Airport UAE I also have worked with 2 different of companies Budget rent a car and Eouropcar as chuffuer driver for more than 5 years in Dubai UAE kindly let me know that how can I get this opportunity for italy thank you for your time and consideration I look forward hearing from you soon
    Best regards

  144. Sir madam
    I am Muhammad Tariq khan from Pakistan I have would like to apply seasonal work visa for driver
    I have 7 years experience worked at saudia arabia Fire control position emergency medical technician EMT I have two years worked DHQ Hospital palandri Azad kshmir. Kindly let me know that you for your time and consideration I look forward hearing from you soon.
    Best Regards

  145. Zulfiqar
    02 Years Working Experience as a warehouse in Herbion naturals.
    02 years working Experience as a packing in hilal.
    01 years working Experience as a checking in Ibrahim textile mils.
    03 years working Experience as a machine operator in prime safety ( pvt) Ldt .
    Contact number+923438130047 that is my WhatsApp number

  147. I am ishtiaq Ahmed Khan from Pakistan
    I have done master
    I have experience in agriculture field like picking harvesting and packing
    I am interested in Italy agriculture field visa
    Kindly contact me on my WhatsApp number
    03557601396

  148. Hey Concern.
    I’m Shaloom from Pakistan. I’m Looking for job in Italy in any department basically i’m a marketing executive but want to work in your country for my better future. I hope any concern will contact me on my whatsapp.

    +923060943038

  149. Salam Sir,
    I’m looking for job in Italy. My education Mass Communication after D.A.E Electronics with ielts and additional education computer hardware / software and many work experiences relevant field this is my contact no 03459510277 and also whatsapp no

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

Bahawalpur industrial estate to be functional soon: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said on Thursday that Bahawalpur Industrial Estate will be functional soon, wherein all business start-up facilities would...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM for enhanced inter-provincial coordination, public-private partnership to boost exports

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday stressed the need to enhance inter-ministerial coordination and public-private partnership to increase the country's exports. The prime minister...
Read more
ENERGY

‘Smart metering system’: CCoE seeks joint proposal from Power Division, IT ministry

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) has sought a joint proposal from the Power Division and the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication...
Read more
ECONOMY

Majority of people affected by Covid-19 have resumed work in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has claimed that out of the 35 per cent population of the country which had been affected by...
Read more
ECONOMY

Pakistan, Turkmenistan discuss goods transit through Gwadar, Karachi ports

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has appreciated Turkmenistan's proposal for transit of Turkmen goods through Gwadar and...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

OGRA grants K-Electric licence to construct, operate gas pipeline

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has approved K-Electric's application for a licence to construct and operate a gas pipeline to supply...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Pucovski half century lays platform for Australia in Sydney

Australia 166 for 2 (Labuschagne 67 not out, Pucovski 62, Smith 31 not out) vs India SYDNEY: Australia looked destined for their biggest score of the...

PPP asks Centre to probe gas crisis

Naval chief, envoy discuss Pak-Saudi maritime cooperation

Admission dates in medical colleges to remain unchanged: PMC

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.