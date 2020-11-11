Sign inSubscribe
Marketing & Advertising

Gojek launches digital out-of-home advertising solution GoScreen

The courier and motorcycle ride-hailing services turned super app company has launched a digital programmatic out-of-home advertising solution

Babar Khan Javed
By Babar Khan Javed

SINGAPORE: Capturing more value from the mobile real estate on its extensive fleet of two-wheel vehicles in the Southeast Asia region, Gojek has launched a programmatic out-of-home (OOH) advertising solution called GoScreen through Promogo. Based on data from GroupM, advertising spending in Indonesia is expected to grow by 5.8pc this year.

Acquired in 2018, Promogo is Gojek’s response to GrabAds and is the enterprise advertising solution for the super app. For the driver-partners part of the Gojek mobility fleet, GoScreen represents an additional opportunity to receive additional income pegged to the distance covered in their respective vehicles.

GoScreen will be available for large advertisers, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the Greater Jakarta area and is meant to democratize not only access to brand awareness touchpoints. The service is priced at IDR 10 million to reach a quarter million potential unique viewers.

“The key pain points that brands face with out-of-home advertising today include the inability to target their campaigns and measure performance,” said Antoine de Carbonnel, chief commercial officer at Gojek. “GoScreen addresses this through location and time-based campaigns as well as precise measurement technology that provides brands with an efficient return on investment.”

Offering advertisers the ability to monitor actual impressions in real-time through an online dashboard, GoScreen was awarded the Open Measurement SDK certification by the  Interactive Advertising Bureau Tech Lab. Gojek hopes that the new solution will help advertisers gain unique insights that will help them re-target relevant consumers.

“With Gojek’s commitment to enable inclusive growth, GoScreen makes out-of-home advertising accessible to small local businesses and supplements the income of participating driver-partners, paving the way for improved livelihoods,” said de Carbonnel. “At the same time, it is providing a promising new source of revenue for the wider Gojek business, ensuring that our entire ecosystem thrives together.”

Speaking to Profit, de Carbonnel said that as of Q3 2020, the number of brands using Promogo’s non-digital out-of-home solutions has grown by 40pc over the past two years, with over 100,000 driver-partners participating and 30 billion impressions generated in the same time period.

“One of GoScreen’s key features is the availability of data on impressions, which is calculated through object recognition and beacon-based technology,” said de Carbonnel. “Our tech enables brands to monitor actual impressions in real-time through an online dashboard, allowing them to effectively measure their campaign performance and optimize their return on investment.”

In the course of developing GoScreen, Gojek held a two-month-long pilot with hundreds of drivers in Greater Jakarta, according to de Carbonnel. He said that Disney+, Samsung, Aqua, and Sosro, were among the advertisers participating in the pilot phase among others, adding that in just two thousand hours of advertising, GoScreen had over four million impressions and reached over 850,000 people.

Speaking to Profit, Bykea CEO Muneeb Maayr said that the solution was currently not feasible for Pakistan given that its costs incurred by city permissions are upwards of five thousand rupees per day for a maximum of three to four zones in a city.

A representative from Careem told Profit that the super app is exploring placing static ads inside its vehicles as an additional revenue sharing medium for its captains and itself, adding the solution would not likely be programmatic with digital screens given the realities of rampant theft that would occur.

The revenue outcomes as a function of the costs of operating at the sophistication of GoScreen would not be commercially feasible according to both Bykea and Careem.

Previous articleGovt forms body to conduct forensic audit of dry wells
Next articleAmazon accuses India’s Future of insider trading as it seeks to block Reliance deal
Babar Khan Javed
Babar Khan Javed
Babar Khan Javed is a staff reporter covering advertising and marketing beat. He can be reached on [email protected] with details about media, creative, and digital briefs, future projects, management changes, client wins or losses, and everything in between.

2 COMMENTS

  1. All the very best, Gojeck, for your new venture! I feel time-based outdoor advertising campaigns work great as it measures the success of outdoor advertising. Thanks to technology, which enable the measurement of real-time impression and its effects on the ROI of a business.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

TECH

‘Biden should expand antitrust cases, break up tech companies’

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration should expand antitrust cases against Alphabet’s Google and Facebook and encourage breaking up companies, according to a group whose founder...
Read more
TECH

Signal, Telegram see demand spike as new WhatsApp terms stir debate

Signal and Telegram messaging apps are seeing a sudden increase in demand after larger rival WhatsApp’s updated terms of service raised eyebrows on social...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Free WiFi facility remains functional, to be expanded to all Punjab districts: PITB

LAHORE: The facility of free WiFi remains active and functional at all public places in the province, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Azfar...
Read more
TECH

Facebook’s advertising integrity chief leaves company

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook Inc’s chief of advertising integrity, who handled the company’s ad products around sensitive subjects such as politics and coronavirus misinformation, departed...
Read more
Banking

‘SBP committed to making supply chains cashless’

LAHORE: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Deputy Governor Sima Kamil said on Tuesday that the central bank is committed to digitizing corporate supply chains...
Read more
TECH

‘Google, Facebook agreed to team up against possible antitrust action’

NEW YORK: Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google agreed to “cooperate and assist one another” in case of an investigation into their pact to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

ATC extends remand of policemen in Islamabad youth murder case

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Wednesday extended the physical remand of the five Counter-Terrorism Depart­ment (CTD) officials in connection with the...

Shah’s bail in illegal land allotment case extended

Oil prices gain more than 1pc after bigger-than-expected inventory draw

Broadsheet’s revelation of grand scale money laundering ‘tip of iceberg’: Imran

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.