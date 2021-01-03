Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

PIA resumes flight operations to Saudi Arabia

Avatar
By Staff Report
&
Agencies
A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane prepares to take-off at Alama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore February 1, 2012. Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday announced to resume flight operations to Saudi Arabia two weeks after the Kingdom closed its borders and suspended air traffic amid fears of a new coronavirus variant.

In a statement, Riyadh will resume entry to the Kingdom by sea land and air at midnight tonight.

A PIA spokesperson said passengers would be able to travel to the Kingdom from Sunday (today) after a notification was issued by the country General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) allowing the resumption of flight operations.

“Passengers can contact the [PIA] call centre on 111-786-786 or visit the offices to activate old bookings or make new ones,” the spokesperson said, adding that a coronavirus polymerise chain reaction (PCR) test would be mandatory for all passengers before travel.

Saudi Arabia shut its borders on December 21 and suspended international commercial flights on a rolling weekly basis although foreign flights already in the country were allowed to leave. The ban was extended for a week on December 28. However, the measures did not affect the movement of goods.

On Sunday, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior said the Saudi government ordered the lifting of “precautionary measures related to the spread of a new variant of coronavirus”, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia has recorded more than 363,000 cases, including over 6,200 deaths — the highest among the Gulf Arab states — but has also reported a high recovery rate.

In December, Saudi began inoculating its people with a vaccine, becoming the first Arab country to roll out the Pfizer-BioNTech jab. The country has so far received two shipments of the vaccine.

The health authorities asked citizens and residents to register to receive the vaccine, which they said would be given free to all in the country.

Previous articlePakistan urges UN to ensure release of detained Kashmiri activist
Avatar
Staff Report
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan urges UN to ensure release of detained Kashmiri activist

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has called upon the United Nations to direct India to immediately release a woman rights activist and political leader from occupied Kashmir...
Read more
NATIONAL

Militants gun down 11 labourers in Balochistan

QUETTA: At least 11 coal miners were killed in the Mach town of Balochistan's Bolan district early Sunday morning after militants abducted them and...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDM’s plan to attack institutions an indecent attitude: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said that it is an indecent attitude of the opposition parties to attack national institutions...
Read more
NATIONAL

Coronavirus kills 80 more, infects 2184 others in a day: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 82 more lives and caused 2,184 new infections during the last 24 hours, said the National Command and Operation...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDM bosses agree to throw hats in Senate race

- Opposition Alliance decides to tender resignations only as last option - PDM to start public mobilisation as weather situation improves ISLAMABAD: The top leaders of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rana Sanaullah’s drug indictment deferred

LAHORE: An anti-narcotics court in Lahore deferred the indictment of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in a drugs recovery case on...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Militants gun down 11 labourers in Balochistan

QUETTA: At least 11 coal miners were killed in the Mach town of Balochistan's Bolan district early Sunday morning after militants abducted them and...

India okays AstraZeneca and local Covid-19 vaccines

After pardon, Blackwater guard defiant: ‘I acted correctly’

US appeals court rejects lawmaker’s bid to have Pence overturn Biden’s win

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.