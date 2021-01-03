‘Luxury imports’ led P&G to start local manufacturing. Should we still stop the imports?

Kaiser Bengali, the University of Karachi economist who has served as an economic advisor to two provincial governments, hates imported dog and cat food. Well, more specifically, he has used it as an example of how the country imports what he considers ‘luxury items’ even as the country struggles with grinding poverty. But what if importing those ‘luxuries’ was a way to help alleviate at least some of that poverty?

That appears to be what Procter & Gamble is on its way to doing in Pakistan, with an increasing localisation drive: investing in manufacturing locally – and for more affordable prices – what had previously been considered imported ‘luxuries’ by some economic observers, of whom Bengali is among the most prominent.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Procter & Gamble, the US-based giant that is the largest personal care goods company in the world, has decided to start local manufacturing of Pampers diapers in Pakistan in April 2021, Always sanitary pads in June 2021, and Safeguard liquid soap some time in 2022. This is in addition to the public announcement that its subsidiary Gillette will start manufacturing razors locally as well. Sources told Profit that the Gillette manufacturing is likely to begin in 2022 as well.

Our sources were not able to provide details on the size of the investment involved, though judging by the fact that the company will start production of three separate types of products, it is likely to be quite substantial.

Here is what makes the news significant, however: every single one of these imported products was once considered a luxury item for which there was a local – if inferior – alternative, and indeed, some people might well still consider them to be luxury imports. But Procter & Gamble is able to justify investing what is likely tens, if not hundreds, of millions of dollars in setting up manufacturing facilities that will employ hundreds of Pakistanis in the local manufacturing of these same items because it was able to gauge how big their market is because of imports.

In other words, it was imports that led to an increase in Pakistan’s manufacturing capacity, an increase in employment, and a significant increase in quality and a decrease in the price of goods that Dr Bengali may consider luxuries, but in fact are seen by those who use them as necessities that improve the quality of their lives.

So how and why is this happening? And does this mean that Pakistan should rethink its relationship with imports? In this story, we lay out the tale of Procter & Gamble in Pakistan, how and why it has slowly moved towards localisation of its imported products, how it is not alone in doing so, and what the implications of this might be for the government’s policies on trade and the obsession with the currency exchange rate and the current account deficit.