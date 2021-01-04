Cabinet likely to assign additional charge of AEDB CEO tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet is likely to assign the additional responsibility of chief executive officer of Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) to an officer from a proposed panel on Tuesday.

AEDB is a statutory organisation established under AEDB Act, 2010, and the appointment of CEO of AEDB is governed by Section 5 of the Act.

Sources told Profit that Power Division had request the cabinet to accept Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar’s resignation with effect from December 26, 2020, and to approve the initiation of the appointment process. Meanwhile, it sought the temporary assigning of additional charge to an officer. The division further solicited cabinet’s approval for a selection committee comprising minister for power as convener, while secretary and additional secretary of Power Division, additional secretary of Establishment Division as members of the committee, and a renowned professional from the private sector.

In a summary, the Power Division also floated the names of Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) Managing Director Shah Jahan Mirza, Power Division’s Joint Secretary (Administration) Sajjad Ahmed, and Power Division’s Joint Secretary (Transmission) Ahmed Taimoor Nasir for assigning additional responsibility till a regular appointment.

It is worth mentioning here that the cabinet had earlier approved the appointment of Dr Jabbar as the CEO of AEDB on July 30, 2019, and his appointment was notified on August 9, 2019. However, he tendered resignation on November 26, 2020, at one month’s notice.