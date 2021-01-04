Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

PML-N VP says PTI should leave ‘with dignity’ by Jan 31

News Desk
By News Desk

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that the incumbent government should leave by the deadline given by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) if they wish to keep their dignity.

Running off the success of the rally in Bahawalpur yesterday, the PML-N VP warned that the opposition coalition would use “other options” if the ruling party did not concede by January 31.

She added that the date would the long march would soon be announced.

Regarding the PDM power show, Maryam on Twitter said that the turnout surprised her. “The people here were saying that such a large number of people had never come here before yesterday. That is why I said yesterday that Punjab has woken up,” she said.

“Neither do they [the federal and provincial governments] know how to work nor how to reassure those who are grieving. Such a government has no right to impose itself on the people,” she said regarding the recent killing of 11 coal miners in Mach, Balochistan.

“The whole nation sympathises with its oppressed brothers,” she added.

