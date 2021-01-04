FBR appoints focal person to resolve cases worth Rs647bn in Sindh 

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed a focal person for early resolution of 5,160 cases worth Rs647 billion lying pending in the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR)-Karachi from 2016 to 2020.

Sources said that Chief Commissioner Large Taxpayer Unit-Karachi Badruddin Ahmad Quraishi had written a letter to the chairman of the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue-Islamabad with regard to nominating a focal person for cooperation regarding pending cases in adjudicating ATIR Karachi.

Consequently, the additional commissioner (headquarter) of LTU-Karachi has been nominated as focal person to coordinate as well as facilitate the resolution of pending issues therein.

Sources disclosed that the majority of cases pending for adjudication at ATIR Karachi branch have not been fixed for hearing as yet. They informed that an amount of Rs453 billion was involved in some 4,251 cases related to income tax, Rs182 billion in 902 sales tax cases and Rs64billion in matters pertaining to federal excise duty (FED).