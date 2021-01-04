Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

FBR appoints focal person to resolve cases worth Rs647bn in Sindh 

Avatar
By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed a focal person for early resolution of 5,160 cases worth Rs647 billion lying pending in the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR)-Karachi from 2016 to 2020.

Sources said that Chief Commissioner Large Taxpayer Unit-Karachi Badruddin Ahmad Quraishi had written a letter to the chairman of the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue-Islamabad with regard to nominating a focal person for cooperation regarding pending cases in adjudicating ATIR Karachi.

Consequently, the additional commissioner (headquarter) of LTU-Karachi has been nominated as focal person to coordinate as well as facilitate the resolution of pending issues therein.

Sources disclosed that the majority of cases pending for adjudication at ATIR Karachi branch have not been fixed for hearing as yet. They informed that an amount of Rs453 billion was involved in some 4,251 cases related to income tax, Rs182 billion in 902 sales tax cases and Rs64billion in matters pertaining to federal excise duty (FED).

Previous articlePML-N VP says PTI should leave ‘with dignity’ by Jan 31
Avatar
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

Cabinet likely to assign additional charge of AEDB CEO tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet is likely to assign the additional responsibility of chief executive officer of Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) to an officer from...
Read more
HEADLINES

PTCL awarded Rs3bn contracts to provide connectivity to interior Sindh 

ISLAMABAD: The Universal Service Fund (USF) has awarded contracts for two Optic Fiber Cable (OFC) projects, worth approximately Rs3 billion, to Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited...
Read more
Agriculture

Bank of Punjab, NCMCL join hands for EWR project to support farmers against storage of agri commodities

KARACHI: The Bank of Punjab (BoP) and Naymat Collateral Management Limited (NCMCL) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the development of Electronic...
Read more
HEADLINES

It’s official: IKEA is not coming to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Refuting what the Pakistan's ambassador in Germany claimed about IKEA "entering the Pakistani market", the company on Monday officially confirmed to Profit that "it...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Free WiFi facility remains functional, to be expanded to all Punjab districts: PITB

LAHORE: The facility of free WiFi remains active and functional at all public places in the province, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Azfar...
Read more
ECONOMY

Provinces directed to check hoarding, black marketing of essential commodities

ISLAMABAD: Finance and Revenue Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, while chairing a meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) on Monday, directed the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

LAHORE

Govt to form council for addressing Christian issues, Ashrafi says

LAHORE: Prime Minister's Special Representative on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Monday said the government has decided to form a high-level council comprising...

Faraz for differentiating between prohibited & foreign funding

Imran Khan

PM orders crackdown against sale of smuggled oil products

Senator Durrani, Chaudhry Nisar discuss grand national dialogue

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.