Sign inSubscribe
Opinion PT

Human Rights in Kashmir

Avatar
By Editor's Mail

Federal Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireen Mazari, on Monday asked the International community and Human Rights organisations to take notice of the Human Rights violation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The Minister called upon the United Nations, International Human Rights Agencies including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, as well as women organisations including the International Women Caucuses to take action of the issue. Addressing a press conference here with the family members of imprisoned Kashmiri freedom fighter, Asiya Andrabi she said India under the Modi Government has continued and expanded violations of international human rights and humanitarian law. The Minister met with Asiya’s family upon their request, earlier today. Shireen Mazari pointed out that under Geneva Convention IV, Article 49, it was prohibited to transfer an individual or group of “protected persons from occupied territory to the territory of the occupying power… regardless of their motive.” In complete violation, India has breached Article 49 multiple times by imprisoning Dr Ashiq Hussain Faktoo (the longest serving political prisoner), Asiya Andrabi and other Kashmiri leaders in Kashmiri prisons, particularly the notorious Tihar Jail, she said. This included Syed Ali Gilani, Shabir Ahmed Shah, Ashraf Sehrani, Dr Fayyaz, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Yasin Malik and Musarrat Alam Bhat, the minister said. Presently, Mazari said, Fehmida Sufi and Naheeda Nasreen were in Rihar Jail along with Asiya Andrabi. The detainment of these prisoners was also a war crime under Article 82 (2b, VIII) of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), read with Article 143 of Geneva Convention IV. Moreover, the minister said, India was also in breach of Article 76 of the 4th Geneva Convention which stipulated that detained prisoners should have the right to be visited by delegates of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Article 76 further stipulated that women should be confined in separate quarters and should be under the direct supervision of women, she said. The Minister duly pointed out that the Indian Supreme Court in a judgment in November 2012 defined life imprisonment as “till death”, a precedent they are using this to imprison Asiya for life. The judgement is expected between the January 14th to 18th.

Sohail Ali Khan

Islamabad

Previous articleFBR appoints focal person to resolve cases worth Rs647bn in Sindh 
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment PT

Education now!

Taking the classroom to the children By Salman Munir In 2013, I had urged the banks to take banking to the people to increase...
Read more
Comment PT

OIC

Challenges and Opportunities By Raja Furqan Ahmed On 21 August 1969, an Australian born Christian Dennis Michael Rohan attempted to set fire to the Ancient...
Read more
Comment PT

Artificial dichotomy of religious and modern education

A formulation that requires reconciliation By Rana Ziauddin Quaid-e-Azam, known as Baba-e-Qaum (father of Nation), always admired modern education. His quest for knowledge was eminent that...
Read more
Editorials PT

Bahawalpur rally

Avoid use of religion for political gains So far as the numbers were concerned, the PDM’s Bahawalpur rally was impressive. The audience was motivated...
Read more
Editorials PT

Plight of the Hazaras

Unending agony The kidnapping and shooting dead at close range of at least 11 coal miners in Balochistan’s Mach area after being identified as...
Read more
Letters PT

Don’t Waste Muhammad Amir

Heroes hold a special place in our imagination. Our players are our National Heroes. We can say them our Ambassadors. Our players, Artists and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PTCL awarded Rs3bn contracts to provide connectivity to interior Sindh 

ISLAMABAD: The Universal Service Fund (USF) has awarded contracts for two Optic Fiber Cable (OFC) projects, worth approximately Rs3 billion, to Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited...

Govt to form council for addressing Christian issues, Ashrafi says

Faraz for differentiating between prohibited & foreign funding

Imran Khan

PM orders crackdown against sale of smuggled oil products

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.