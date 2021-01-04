Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

SC orders for making JIT reports in Perween Rahman case part of record

Avatar
By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday directives authorities to make the reports of two joint investigation teams (JITs) formed to probe the high-profile murder of Perween Rehman part of its record.

Rahman, head of the Orangi Pilot Project (OPP), was gunned down near her office in Orangi Town on March 13, 2013.

The bench, headed by Justice Umar Atta Bandial, called for both reports to be presented in the trial court hearing the case within two weeks to review them as per law. It further ruled that if need be, the trial may issue necessary directives in light of these reports.

The apex court further instructed the trial court to wrap up the trial at the earliest.

In 2018, five suspects — Abdul Raheem Swati, his son Mohammad Imran Swati, Ayaz Shamzai alias Swati, Amjad Hussain Khan, and Ahmed Khan alias Ahmed Ali alias Pappu Kashmiri — were charged with the murder.

According to the prosecution, some of the detained accused during interrogation had confessed to their involvement in the crime and disclosed that local leaders of the Awami National Party (ANP) had hired Taliban militants to kill her.

The trial in the case remained stalled for around one and half years following a restraining order passed by the Sindh High Court (SHC) against the passing of the judgement without recording evidence of the heads of three JITs.

The judge of the ATC-XIII already recorded statements of the accused persons when the proceedings got stalled.

Later in September, the Supreme Court directed Karachi’s Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) XIII judge to conclude the trial within one month since a fourth joint investigation of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had concluded reinvestigation on the directives of the court.

Previous article‘IT industry growth surpassing all traditional sectors’
Next articlePromotion to higher classes dependent 50pc on assignments: minister
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Head of PCAA’s investigation wing removed

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Monday removed the head of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) from the post midway through...
Read more
NATIONAL

Two finger test for sexual assault victims declare illegal: LHC

The Lahore High Court on Monday declared that the two-finger examination to determine the virginity of survivors of sexual assault was "illegal and unconstitutional",...
Read more
LAHORE

Promotion to higher classes dependent 50pc on assignments: minister

LAHORE: As the government announced to open educational institutions in phases, Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas on Monday said 50 percent of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shahbaz seeks medical board

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif on Monday requested the accountability court to form a medical board for him. According to details, Sharif...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan embassy in Washington closed due to coronavirus exposure

WASHINGTON: Pakistan's embassy in Washington D.C. will remain closed from January 4 to January 6 after "possible exposure" to coronavirus, a notification issued Monday...
Read more
NATIONAL

Educational institutions to reopen in phases from January 18

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday decided to reopen educational institutions in phases from January 18 following a slight fall in the intensity of the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Top Non Business

Afghan rivals to resume talks as civilian killings sow suspicion

KABUL: Afghan government representatives and Taliban officials are due to resume peace talks in Qatar after a three-week break, officials said on Monday, although...

Promotion to higher classes dependent 50pc on assignments: minister

SC orders for making JIT reports in Perween Rahman case part of record

‘IT industry growth surpassing all traditional sectors’

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.