‘IT industry growth surpassing all traditional sectors’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Technology and Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque has said the recent growth of the information technology (IT) industry in the country is remarkable and surpassing all traditional sectors.

Speaking at a ceremony here on Sunday, he urged traditional sectors to consider the potential of the IT export business in Pakistan.

The minister said that with an overwhelming business response, Pakistan needs serious investments in branding, infrastructure and capacity building and other resources, not only from the government but also from the private sector.