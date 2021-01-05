Registering companies 

To end secret business ownership by Parliamentarians and to increase tax paying companies, the Government should enact a new law which would compel all applicants willing to contest next election to declare all their companies ownership and to ensure that their companies have tax registrations. Anyone found to be owner of a secret company would be disqualified for five years by the Election Commission of Pakistan. Thus to end secret business ownership by Parliamentarians and to increase tax paying companies, the Government should enact a new law which would compel all applicants willing to contest next election to declare all their companies ownership and to ensure that their companies have tax registrations. In this way, anyone found to be the owner of a secret company would be disqualified for five years by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Shahryar Khan Baseer P.Engr.

Peshawar