Sign inSubscribe
World

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards unveil underground missile base in Gulf: report

Avatar
By Agencies
Missiles are seen at an underground missile site of Iran's Revolutionary Guards at an undisclosed location in the Gulf, in this picture obtained on January 8, 2021. IRGC / WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI: Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards unveiled an underground missile base at an undisclosed Gulf location on Friday, Iranian state media reported, at a time of heightened tension between Tehran and the United States.

“The base is one of several bases housing the Guards’ Navy’s strategic missiles,” the state media quoted the head of the Guards, Major General Hossein Salami, as saying.

Last year, the Guards said Iran had built underground “missile cities” along the Gulf coastline, warning of a “nightmare for Iran’s enemies”.

“These missiles have ranges of hundreds of kilometres, enjoy pinpoint accuracy and huge destructive power, and can overcome the enemy’s electronic warfare equipment,” Salami said.

He said the base was “one of several bases housing the Navy’s strategic missiles”.

There have been periodic confrontations in the Gulf in recent years between the Guards and the US military, which has accused the Guards’ navy of sending fast attack boats to harass US warships as they pass the Strait of Hormuz.

Tensions have been high between Tehran and Washington since 2018, when President Donald Trump exited the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers which limits the Islamic Republic’s nuclear programme and reimposed sanctions that have crippled the country’s economy.

Previous articleIndonesian clerics declare Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine halal
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Indonesian clerics declare Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine halal

JAKARTA: A Covid-19 vaccine produced by Sinovac Biotech is deemed halal, or permissible under Islam, the Indonesian Ulema Council said on Friday, days before the...
Read more
World

Indian government, farmers fail to break deadlock on controversial laws

NEW DELHI: The Indian government and representatives of protesting farmers failed to reach an agreement on contentious new agriculture laws on Friday and said they...
Read more
World

Nine killed in armed attack on wake in central Mexico

MEXICO CITY: Unidentified gunmen burst into a wake in the central Mexican city of Celaya late on Thursday and shot dead nine people, authorities said,...
Read more
World

Attacks in southern Afghanistan kill at least 11

KABUL: Separate attacks in southern Afghanistan left at least 11 civilians and security forces dead, officials said on Thursday, even as Afghan negotiators were...
Read more
World

Moderna CEO says vaccine likely to protect for ‘couple of years’

Moderna’s Covid-19 mRNA vaccine is likely to offer protection of up to a couple of years, its chief executive said on Thursday, even though...
Read more
World

Trump finally acknowledges defeat, says transition will be orderly after Congress certifies Biden’s victory

President Donald Trump for the first time acknowledged his defeat in the Nov 3 election and announced there would be an “orderly transition on...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

SA include five newcomers in 21-member Test squad for Pakistan tour

CAPE TOWN: South Africa’s cricket selectors on Friday named a 21-man squad for two Tests in Pakistan, starting in Karachi on January 26. The squad includes...

PCB announces schedule for PSL 2021

Smith scores 27th century as India trail by 242 in second Test

SBP warns public against dealing with illegal forex operators

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.