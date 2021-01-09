Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

CM Buzdar approves Rs740bn plan for education sector reforms

Avatar
By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday approved a mega three-year plan of Rs740 billion for reforms in the provincial education sector.

The provincial schools’ department had sent a summary to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for approval of Rs740 billion to bring improvement in schools, which was approved with a direction that the summary would be presented before the cabinet for the release of funds. The mega reforms project will be completed in three years.

Sharing the division of funds on various facilities under the education reforms programme, the schools’ department said that Rs1.8 billion would be spent on improving the condition of classrooms, Rs6 billion for provision of computer labs, Rs10 billion for furniture, Rs1.5 billion for science labs and Rs65 billion for libraries and playgrounds.

Besides reforms being introduced at the provincial level, measures have also been taken to bring reforms in the sector at the federal level.

In one such move on December 20, 2020, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood took to Twitter to announce that his ministry has started the process of formulating a “formal education policy.”

“While we have taken a number of initiatives including a single national curriculum, A formal Education policy for the country is necessary,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

“So in my direction, a process has been started by the Ministry of Education which includes widespread consultation. All suggestions welcome.”

Previous articleFederal ministers assure cooperation for uplift of Gilgit-Baltistan
Next articleCovid-19 cases near half a million in country; 10,598 die so far
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Dr Sania Nishtar launches Ehsaas survey in South Waziristan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar on Saturday launched Ehsaas National Socio-economic Registry survey in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab backs open ballot Senate polls in reply to SC

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government has backed the process of holding Senate polls with open ballot, according to its reply over the presidential reference submitted to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 cases near half a million in country; 10,598 die so far

Pandemic claims 40 more lives in 24 hours
Read more
NATIONAL

Federal ministers assure cooperation for uplift of Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar and Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Ali Amin Khan Gandapur have assured full cooperation...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP governor seeks suggestions from districts on ‘Billion Tree Honey Initiative’

PESHAWAR: Owing to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s direction to the governors of the four provinces to launch ‘Billion Tree Honey Initiative’ to promote the honey...
Read more
NATIONAL

KCFR holds webinar on Pakistan’s educational problems

Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) recently arranged a webinar on "Challenges in Education in Pakistan". The webinar, chaired by KCFR Chairman Ikram Sehgal, also...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Federal ministers assure cooperation for uplift of Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar and Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Ali Amin Khan Gandapur have assured full cooperation...

KP governor seeks suggestions from districts on ‘Billion Tree Honey Initiative’

KCFR holds webinar on Pakistan’s educational problems

Slain coal miners of Machh laid to rest after week-long Quetta sit-in

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.