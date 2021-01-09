Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

Dr Sania Nishtar launches Ehsaas survey in South Waziristan

Avatar
By APP

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar on Saturday launched Ehsaas National Socio-economic Registry survey in South Waziristan to pass on the programme benefits to the locals by registering them under its multiple initiatives.

During her visit to Tank and South Waziristan, the SAPM also met with four tribal Jirgas and sensitized their elders and influential about purpose of the ongoing survey.

Addressing the Jirgas, she appealed them to facilitate survey teams in door-to-door collection of household data.

“Poverty profiling of the households was being done through a computer aided digital system and would be completed in the next few months,” she informed.

She said that tribal people should participate in the survey to get benefits from a multitude of conditional and unconditional cash transfer under Ehsaas programme.

Dr Sania said the government had executed the new Ehsaas survey on apolitical basis so that no deserving family remained unattended under the flagship social protection programme.

According to Ehsaas policy, she said, the survey would ensure the inclusion of poor families in several Ehsaas initiatives — Kafaalat, Waseela-eTaleem Digital, Undergraduate Scholarship, Amdan, Interest Free Loan and Nashonuma.

She thanked the local teachers for doing a commendable job in executing survey enumerations.

The SAPM said with the support of local teachers under the technical handholding of Ehsaas, the survey would be completed in those areas at earliest.

She maintained that the survey approach was being accelerated across the southern tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the main priority goals of Ehsaas were to help the vulnerable population and uplift the under-developed districts.

She informed that 65 per cent survey in Tank district had already been completed. Tank and South Waziristan were the most underprivileged districts of KP with high rates of poverty, malnutrition and infant mortality.

Earlier, Dr Sania held a news conference with the local press and media in Tank to describe the methodology and digital approach adopted for the Ehsaas survey.

Previous articlePunjab backs open ballot Senate polls in reply to SC
Next articleFormer information officer Ghazni Khan passes away
Avatar
APP

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Punjab backs open ballot Senate polls in reply to SC

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government has backed the process of holding Senate polls with open ballot, according to its reply over the presidential reference submitted to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 cases near half a million in country; 10,598 die so far

Pandemic claims 40 more lives in 24 hours
Read more
NATIONAL

CM Buzdar approves Rs740bn plan for education sector reforms

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday approved a mega three-year plan of Rs740 billion for reforms in the provincial education sector. The provincial...
Read more
NATIONAL

Federal ministers assure cooperation for uplift of Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar and Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Ali Amin Khan Gandapur have assured full cooperation...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP governor seeks suggestions from districts on ‘Billion Tree Honey Initiative’

PESHAWAR: Owing to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s direction to the governors of the four provinces to launch ‘Billion Tree Honey Initiative’ to promote the honey...
Read more
NATIONAL

KCFR holds webinar on Pakistan’s educational problems

Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) recently arranged a webinar on "Challenges in Education in Pakistan". The webinar, chaired by KCFR Chairman Ikram Sehgal, also...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.