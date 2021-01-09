Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

Punjab backs open ballot Senate polls in reply to SC

Avatar
By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government has backed the process of holding Senate polls with open ballot, according to its reply over the presidential reference submitted to the Supreme Court (SC).

The federal government had filed the reference in the apex court under Article 186 of the Constitution, seeking the court’s opinion about holding the upcoming Senate polls through open ballot by introducing an amendment in section 122 (vi) of the Election Act, 2017 without amending the Constitution.

Punjab Advocate General submitted the provincial government’s reply to the court notice, stating that the assembly members used to vote for their personal interest and violate party discipline in secret ballot against the basic principles of democracy.

“The assembly members have no justification to seek to exercise their right to vote with a secret ballot. Those opposing party policies can tender resignations from their assembly seats. One should step down instead of selling the vote,” the provincial government wrote in the reply.

“The procedure of Senate election has been different from other polls. The elections of president, prime minister and Senate chairman are conducted under the Constitution, which says nothing about any preferred procedure.”

A five-judge larger bench of the apex court, comprising of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justices Mushir Alam, Umar Ata Bandial, Ijaz ul Ahsan and Yahya Afridi, had issued notices to the provincial advocate generals, Election Commission of Pakistan, Senate chairman, National Assembly speaker and provincial assemblies’ speakers over the issue.

The hearing of the case will resume on Monday (tomorrow).

Previous articleCovid-19 cases near half a million in country; 10,598 die so far
Avatar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Covid-19 cases near half a million in country; 10,598 die so far

Pandemic claims 40 more lives in 24 hours
Read more
NATIONAL

CM Buzdar approves Rs740bn plan for education sector reforms

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday approved a mega three-year plan of Rs740 billion for reforms in the provincial education sector. The provincial...
Read more
NATIONAL

Federal ministers assure cooperation for uplift of Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar and Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Ali Amin Khan Gandapur have assured full cooperation...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP governor seeks suggestions from districts on ‘Billion Tree Honey Initiative’

PESHAWAR: Owing to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s direction to the governors of the four provinces to launch ‘Billion Tree Honey Initiative’ to promote the honey...
Read more
NATIONAL

KCFR holds webinar on Pakistan’s educational problems

Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) recently arranged a webinar on "Challenges in Education in Pakistan". The webinar, chaired by KCFR Chairman Ikram Sehgal, also...
Read more
NATIONAL

Slain coal miners of Machh laid to rest after week-long Quetta sit-in

QUETTA: The slain coal miners of Machh were laid to rest in Hazara Town graveyard almost a week after their mourning families staged sit-ins across...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

KP governor seeks suggestions from districts on ‘Billion Tree Honey Initiative’

PESHAWAR: Owing to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s direction to the governors of the four provinces to launch ‘Billion Tree Honey Initiative’ to promote the honey...

KCFR holds webinar on Pakistan’s educational problems

Slain coal miners of Machh laid to rest after week-long Quetta sit-in

Justice Qaiser Rashid sworn in as PHC CJ

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.