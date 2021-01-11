Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

CDWP approves four health projects worth Rs20bn

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday approved four health sector projects worth over Rs20 billion.

The meeting of the CDWP was held with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in the chair. Senior officials from the federal government were also present on the occasion, whereas representatives from provincial governments participated through video links.

The approved projects included the establishment of three 200-bedded Mother & Child Hospital and Nursing Colleges in various districts of Punjab; two hospitals/nursing institutes would be established at a cost of Rs5.82 billion each, while the third would be constructed at Rs8.1 billion.

The main objective of these three projects is to improve access of marginalized communities to quality maternity and immediate newborn care. The hospitals/nursing schools will also ensure quality services, including medical and surgical services, to mother and child so as to strengthen preventive services like immunization, nutrition and family planning to children and mother of the catchment population.

Meanwhile, the forum also approved the ‘Feasibility of NIHD Centre of Excellence in Prevention, Cardiovascular research & Development’ at Rs25 million.

JUI-F seeks dismissal of presidential reference on Senate elections

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has requested the Supreme Court (SC) to declare the presidential reference filed by the incumbent government for an open ballot in...

PSX snaps three-day rally on profit-booking

Bilawal, Fazl head PDM rally in Makaland

Five BLA terrorists indicted in Chinese consulate attack case

