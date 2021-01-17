Sign inSubscribe
Summary to import 500k tonnes of sugar being moved to ECC: Hammad

News Desk
News Desk
Hammad Azhar

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar has said that a summary for importing 500k tonnes of sugar is being moved to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

In a tweet on Sunday, the federal minister said the provincial governments have suggested that local production of sugar will be higher than last season. But owing to low carryover stocks, TCP, in consultation with provinces, will be advised to initiate imports early.

“The provinces will be advised to release this sugar at retail stage at subsidised and control rates,” he said.

He went on to say that cane commissioners have reported ample supply of sugar and sugar cane for the time being, adding that any reports to the contrary are fake news.

