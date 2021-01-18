Provinces directed to ensure steady supply of wheat

ISLAMABAD: Finance and Revenue Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has directed the provincial governments to follow a self-sustaining model and streamline daily release of wheat so that steady supply could be ensured across the country.

The finance minister issued these directions while chairing a meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) on Monday.

The finance minister directed the food ministry to chalk out a comprehensive strategy to ensure smooth supply of wheat flour at reasonable rates for the general public. He also urged provincial governments to continue taking necessary steps to ensure the provision of basic items at affordable prices across the country.

The NPMC reviewed the weekly price trend of essential commodities, especially wheat, sugar and edible oil.

The finance secretary briefed the meeting that the Sensitive Price Index (SPI)-based weekly inflation registered a decline of 0.22pc, mainly due to a drop in the prices of eggs, tomatoes, potatoes, onions and chicken. Prices of 21 basic items remained stable, whereas seven items registered a decline during the week, he added.

Meanwhile, National Food Security & Research Minister Fakhar Imam informed the NPMC that all stakeholders were on board with regard to the existing position of wheat stock in the country, adding that all possible measures would be taken to ensure smooth supply of the commodity.