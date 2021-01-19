Sign inSubscribe
PERSONAL FINANCE

Oil prices rise as investors look to higher demand seen in second half

By Agencies

LONDON: Oil prices climbed on Tuesday as optimism that government stimulus will eventually lift global economic growth and oil demand trumped concerns that renewed Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns globally are cooling fuel consumption.

Brent crude futures for March rose 72 cents to $55.47 a barrel by 1152 GMT after slipping 35 cents in the previous session.

“The perception that any retracement will be quick as confidence in economic and oil demand recovery is unlikely to fade away,” said PVM analysts in a note.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $52.65 a barrel, up 29 cents. There was no settlement on Monday as US markets were closed for a public holiday. Front-month February WTI futures expire on Wednesday.

Investors are upbeat about demand in China, the world’s top crude oil importer, after data released on Monday showed its refinery output rose 3pc to a new record in 2020.

China also avoided an economic contraction last year.

Investors are watching out for US oil inventory data from the industry association API, due on Wednesday, the same day US President-elect Biden’s inauguration speech will likely give details on the country’s $1.9 trillion aid package.

The International Energy Agency cut its outlook for oil demand in 2021, but pointed to a recovery in demand in the second half of the year to an annual average of 96.6 million barrels per day.

“Border closures, social distancing measures and shutdowns…will continue to constrain fuel demand until vaccines are more widely distributed, most likely only by the second half of the year,” it said in its monthly report.

Previous articleKarachi-based Bazaar Technologies secures $6.5m in seed funding to digitise mom-and-pop stores
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

IEA trims 2021 oil demand forecast

PARIS: The International Energy Agency (IEA) trimmed its 2021 global oil demand forecast Tuesday as fresh coronavirus lockdowns cloud the outlook but said mass...
Read more
World Business News

Turkey slaps ad ban on Twitter

ISTANBUL: Ankara has imposed advertising bans on Twitter, Periscope, and Pinterest after they failed to appoint local representatives in Turkey under a new social...
Read more
World Business News

Epidemics lead world’s biggest short-term risks: World Economic Forum

LONDON: Infectious diseases and livelihood crises led the rankings of risks expected to pose a critical threat to the world in the next two...
Read more
World Business News

IMF chief sees ‘high degree of uncertainty’ in global outlook

WASHINGTON: The head of the International Monetary Fund on Monday said the global lender needed more resources to help heavily indebted countries, citing a...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bears pull PSX down 204 points

'Profit booking mainly observed in exploration & production, fertilizer, oil & gas marketing, cement and banking sectors'
Read more
World Business News

Oil falls on coronavirus fears, strong dollar

LONDON: Oil prices fell on Monday as a stronger dollar, fears over soaring Covid-19 cases around the world and the slow pace of vaccination...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

ECONOMY

Oil import bill shrinks 22.3pc in 1st half of FY21

Pakistan imported oil and petroleum products worth $4.77bn in 1HFY21, as against $6.14bn last year

IEA trims 2021 oil demand forecast

Turkey slaps ad ban on Twitter

Epidemics lead world’s biggest short-term risks: World Economic Forum

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.