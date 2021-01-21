Sign inSubscribe
LESCO assures textile industry of uninterrupted supply

APTMA suggests grid ceiling to be enhanced from 5MW to 6.5MW for B3 industrial consumers

By Hassan Naqvi

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has assured All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA)-Punjab of interrupted power supply to all industries, particularly the export sector.

LESCO CEO Chaudhry Muhammad Amin said this during a meeting with an APTMA delegation, led by Punjab Chairman Abdul Rahim Nasir, on Thursday.

Nasir informed the LESCO management that the present capping of 5MW for B3 industrial consumers and the requirement for separate grid connection for load beyond 5MW is obstructing further investment.

“Even a meagre additional load of 500kW to 1MW entails heavy investment and financial cost,” he said, adding that due to excess electricity and acute gas shortage in the country, the federal government is now pushing the industry to switchover to grid-based electricity and offering incentives like a reduced tariff on incremental electricity consumption.

“Such initiatives are, however, not feasible due to enormous investments involved in getting an additional load,” he maintained.

In order to facilitate exporters and to enable them meet the growing demand for export orders, APTMA proposed that the grid ceiling be enhanced from 5MW to 6.5MW for B3 industrial consumers.

This, the association said, would be a small step that could go a long way in boosting exports, augmenting foreign exchange earnings and creating additional employment opportunities.

LESCO’s management endorsed the demand for considerably enhancing the grid ceiling and advised APTMA to submit a proposal to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for across the board implementation of the policy in this regard. “LESCO will assist APTMNA over issues subject to technical capacities,” it was promised.

On APTMA’s suggestion, LESCO also agreed that the maintenance period schedule would be prepared in consultation with the association, whereas all mills would be informed about maintenance closures in advance.

The LESCO CEO further announced that there would be no load shedding, power outage or voltage fluctuations for the industry, adding that the textile sector had a huge role in the upsurge of Pakistan’s exports despite the ongoing pandemic; therefore, it would make all efforts to resolve any power related issues being faced by millers.

Hassan Naqvi
The writer is a staff reporter and can be reached at [email protected]

