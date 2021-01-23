Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

MoST submits draft for drone regulatory authority to PM

'After promulgation of the ordinance, drones will be allowed exclusively for civil purposes, including usage for agriculture, recreational activities and research & development'

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) has submitted a draft for an ordinance to establish Civil Drone Regulatory Authority (CDRA) in the country to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to TLTP, MoST consultant Umer Sajjad Chaven said that the federal government has decided to set up a Civil Drone Regulatory Authority for effective use of remote-controlled surveillance technology in various fields.

He said after promulgation of the ordinance, drones would be allowed exclusively for civil purposes, including usage for agriculture, recreational activities and research & development, adding that the law would allow the government to carry out activities with the purpose of obtaining new knowledge that shall enable the development of drone and its associated technology or creating new equipment, products and tools using the available information and resources, creating new systems, processes and services, including software production or improving those that are available.

Umer Sajjad said the authority would also regulate operation, manufacturing, assembling, designing, import, development and research on drones and associated technologies used for civil purposes in Pakistan.

Other functions of the authority would be to grant, cancel and renew licences for manufacturing, importing and operating drone and associated technology on payment of some fees. Besides, the authority would have power to prescribe standards for grant of licence to local manufacturers and importers of drone and associated technologies and certify compliance of such equipment with prescribed standards.

The consultant said in order to support the local industry in manufacturing, assembly, integration and design of drone and drone-based applications, the authority would monitor and enforce licences, besides entering into contracts. “Once the ordinance is passed, the authority will attract investment into drones and associated technologies including foreign direct investments, venture capital funds, public sector investments, public-private investments and private funds.”

According to the draft, the authority would develop studies, feasibility reports, experiments, public-private partnership frameworks, financial vehicles, technical research and surveys related to drones and its associated technologies.

Previous articleCNG stations to reopen in Islamabad, Punjab from tomorrow
Next articleSwati vows to take freight trains business to Rs36bn per annum
Avatar
TLTP

1 COMMENT

  1. I hope MoST included the Anti-Drone technologies in the ordinance. Equally important. Let private companies build these technologies similar to Israel and Turkey. Pakistan companies and quickly collaborate with Turkish companies to build Anti-Drone technologies which can be deployed in Airports and other sensitives areas. Good Luck

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

LHC requested to ban TikTok, Bigo over indecent content

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) was approached for imposing a ban on social media applications including Bigo Live, TikTok, Likee and others on...
Read more
HEADLINES

Transparency International to release Corruption Perceptions Index on 28th

Pakistan was ranked 120th out of 180 countries in CPI 2019
Read more
GOVERNANCE

ATM withdrawal limit not restricted to Rs1,000, clarifies SBP

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Saturday clarified that it has not restricted ATM cash withdrawal limit to Rs,1000. In a statement on Twitter,...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

President Alvi approves Rs9.5bn grant for PIA’s voluntary separation scheme

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has approved funds worth Rs9.5 billion for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) voluntary separation scheme, according to a notification issued on...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Swati vows to take freight trains business to Rs36bn per annum

LAHORE: Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati has said that the government has set a target to take freight trains business to up to Rs36...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

CNG stations to reopen in Islamabad, Punjab from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Central leader of All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha said on Saturday the CNG stations, after almost 37-day closure, would...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

GOVERNANCE

Swati vows to take freight trains business to Rs36bn per annum

LAHORE: Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati has said that the government has set a target to take freight trains business to up to Rs36...

MoST submits draft for drone regulatory authority to PM

CNG stations to reopen in Islamabad, Punjab from tomorrow

No new sales tax imposed on IT services, clarifies FBR

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.