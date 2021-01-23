Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

Swati vows to take freight trains business to Rs36bn per annum

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati has said that the government has set a target to take freight trains business to up to Rs36 billion per annum.

Talking to the media on Saturday, Azam Khan Swati said, “Pakistan Railway needs to be run on the business pattern if we want to develop this organisation.”

He said the department will seek experts’ opinion with regard to upgrading the basic structure of Pakistan Railway, adding that that it is the government’s topmost priority to provide suitable working facilities to the employees of the railways department.

Swati asked the workers’ union to work for the development of railways and avoid what he called “blackmailing the officers” for personal gains. “Hopefully, the workers will get more facilities, such as buildings, hospitals and educational institutions, in the near future,” he added.

Swati said that railways’ assets would not be sold, vowing that illegally occupied lands of railways would be retrieved at the earliest.

He said encroachments on the railways lands would end now and they were planning to reclaim the lands. “KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has assured me the assistance of Frontier Constabulary and police force for the reclamation of Pakistan Railways land encroached in various parts of the country,” Swati added.

The minister said that measures would be taken to ensure safety and avoid rail accidents. He added that the signal system would be improved while the issue of unmanned railway crossings would also be addressed.

Swati said he has given directions to make railway stations hubs of economic activities.

Previous articleMoST submits draft for drone regulatory authority to PM
Next articlePresident Alvi approves Rs9.5bn grant for PIA’s voluntary separation scheme
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

LHC requested to ban TikTok, Bigo over indecent content

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) was approached for imposing a ban on social media applications including Bigo Live, TikTok, Likee and others on...
Read more
HEADLINES

Transparency International to release Corruption Perceptions Index on 28th

Pakistan was ranked 120th out of 180 countries in CPI 2019
Read more
GOVERNANCE

ATM withdrawal limit not restricted to Rs1,000, clarifies SBP

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Saturday clarified that it has not restricted ATM cash withdrawal limit to Rs,1000. In a statement on Twitter,...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

President Alvi approves Rs9.5bn grant for PIA’s voluntary separation scheme

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has approved funds worth Rs9.5 billion for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) voluntary separation scheme, according to a notification issued on...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

MoST submits draft for drone regulatory authority to PM

'After promulgation of the ordinance, drones will be allowed exclusively for civil purposes, including usage for agriculture, recreational activities and research & development'
Read more
GOVERNANCE

CNG stations to reopen in Islamabad, Punjab from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Central leader of All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha said on Saturday the CNG stations, after almost 37-day closure, would...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

GOVERNANCE

Swati vows to take freight trains business to Rs36bn per annum

LAHORE: Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati has said that the government has set a target to take freight trains business to up to Rs36...

MoST submits draft for drone regulatory authority to PM

CNG stations to reopen in Islamabad, Punjab from tomorrow

No new sales tax imposed on IT services, clarifies FBR

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.