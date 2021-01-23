Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Transparency International to release Corruption Perceptions Index on 28th

Pakistan was ranked 120th out of 180 countries in CPI 2019

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: Transparency International, the leading civil society organisation working to end corruption worldwide, will release its annual Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2020 on January 28.

The CPI is the leading global indicator of public sector corruption, providing an annual snapshot of the relative degree of corruption in 180 countries and territories. The index for 2020 draws on 13 expert assessments and surveys of business people.

TI said the 2020 CPI report will highlight the impact of corruption on government responses to Covid-19, comparing countries’ performance in the index to their investment in healthcare and the extent to which democratic norms and institutions have been weakened during the pandemic.

The index ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, according to experts and business people.  It uses a scale of zero to 100, where zero is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean.

Pakistan’s ranking in the 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index was 120 out of 180 countries with a score of 32. In that year, with an average score of just 44 for three consecutive years, the Asia-Pacific region made little progress in fight against corruption.

Previous articleATM withdrawal limit not restricted to Rs1,000, clarifies SBP
Next articleLHC requested to ban TikTok, Bigo over indecent content
Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

LHC requested to ban TikTok, Bigo over indecent content

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) was approached for imposing a ban on social media applications including Bigo Live, TikTok, Likee and others on...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

ATM withdrawal limit not restricted to Rs1,000, clarifies SBP

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Saturday clarified that it has not restricted ATM cash withdrawal limit to Rs,1000. In a statement on Twitter,...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

President Alvi approves Rs9.5bn grant for PIA’s voluntary separation scheme

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has approved funds worth Rs9.5 billion for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) voluntary separation scheme, according to a notification issued on...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Swati vows to take freight trains business to Rs36bn per annum

LAHORE: Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati has said that the government has set a target to take freight trains business to up to Rs36...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

MoST submits draft for drone regulatory authority to PM

'After promulgation of the ordinance, drones will be allowed exclusively for civil purposes, including usage for agriculture, recreational activities and research & development'
Read more
GOVERNANCE

CNG stations to reopen in Islamabad, Punjab from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Central leader of All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha said on Saturday the CNG stations, after almost 37-day closure, would...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

GOVERNANCE

Swati vows to take freight trains business to Rs36bn per annum

LAHORE: Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati has said that the government has set a target to take freight trains business to up to Rs36...

MoST submits draft for drone regulatory authority to PM

CNG stations to reopen in Islamabad, Punjab from tomorrow

No new sales tax imposed on IT services, clarifies FBR

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.