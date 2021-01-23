Transparency International to release Corruption Perceptions Index on 28th

ISLAMABAD: Transparency International, the leading civil society organisation working to end corruption worldwide, will release its annual Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2020 on January 28.

The CPI is the leading global indicator of public sector corruption, providing an annual snapshot of the relative degree of corruption in 180 countries and territories. The index for 2020 draws on 13 expert assessments and surveys of business people.

TI said the 2020 CPI report will highlight the impact of corruption on government responses to Covid-19, comparing countries’ performance in the index to their investment in healthcare and the extent to which democratic norms and institutions have been weakened during the pandemic.

The index ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, according to experts and business people. It uses a scale of zero to 100, where zero is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean.

Pakistan’s ranking in the 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index was 120 out of 180 countries with a score of 32. In that year, with an average score of just 44 for three consecutive years, the Asia-Pacific region made little progress in fight against corruption.