KE and Shell Pakistan’s MOU

What if a large conglomerate like Shell Pakistan, and K-Electric, the electricity provider to the largest city in the country, decided to sign a MoU to explore the possibility of electric charging stations in Karachi?

Every few months, there seems to be the rumour in the air: Tesla is coming to Pakistan. In the latest iteration of the rumour, Tesla executives are set to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan soon. After, just on January 5, everyone’s enthusiastic uncle-at-large, and federal minister for science and technology, Fawad Chaudhry tweeted: “Dear @elonmusk, your next destination may be Pak, 68% of world population lives within 3.5 hrs flight radius from Isld,we offer ten years zero tax facility and custom free import for factory setup,no other country may offer,plus we are worlds 3rd biggest freelance software exporters.”

Exactly why, or how, or even who, will drive Tesla on the roads of Karachi (roads of Lahore, maybe), is besides the point. The point is that people know what a Tesla is, which is really shorthand for an electric vehicle. And Chaudhry is not wrong: electric vehicles in Pakistans would be a game changer, and is something the PTI government has been keen on.

 

  1. EV Nimh battery is the economical way to store from Solar charging stations for gasoline/petrol. Pakistan has to review entire energy from MNC’s which will invest in solar pumps on the city foot paths. Do not waste time just do it. Don’t wait for better time. This is the best time.

