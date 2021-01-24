KE and Shell Pakistan’s MOU

Every few months, there seems to be the rumour in the air: Tesla is coming to Pakistan. In the latest iteration of the rumour, Tesla executives are set to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan soon. After, just on January 5, everyone’s enthusiastic uncle-at-large, and federal minister for science and technology, Fawad Chaudhry tweeted: “Dear @elonmusk, your next destination may be Pak, 68% of world population lives within 3.5 hrs flight radius from Isld,we offer ten years zero tax facility and custom free import for factory setup,no other country may offer,plus we are worlds 3rd biggest freelance software exporters.”

Exactly why, or how, or even who, will drive Tesla on the roads of Karachi (roads of Lahore, maybe), is besides the point. The point is that people know what a Tesla is, which is really shorthand for an electric vehicle. And Chaudhry is not wrong: electric vehicles in Pakistans would be a game changer, and is something the PTI government has been keen on. Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month: