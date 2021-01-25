Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

Pakistan set to establish market along Afghan border: FM

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that in line with directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government is determined to establish a border market to increase the volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The foreign minister said this while talking to his Afghan counterpart Muhammad Hanif Atmar on telephone on Monday. The foreign minister stressed the need to finalise the draft of the bilateral agreement soon.

He said that Pakistan always wants a peaceful, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Afghan problem, adding that Pakistan considers intra-Afghan talks a rare opportunity for lasting peace in Afghanistan.

He also raised the issue of early release of Pakistanis imprisoned in Afghan jails for petty crimes.

The two foreign ministers agreed to continue consultations for peace and stability in the region, including the Afghan peace process.

Staff Report

