Pakistan Railways’ reservation system crashes

By News Desk

The ticket reservation system of the Pakistan Railways (PR) has crashed across Pakistan.

According to details, booking offices of the PR, scheduled to open 8 in the morning have not opened yet at the Cantt, City, Landhi railways stations.

The reservation system could not be restored despite the passage of three hours, while the already loss-running entity is facing more losses due to the crash of the system.

Earlier on January 23, Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati had said that the government has devised a strategy to bring the Pakistan Railways out from losses.

He said the department will seek experts’ opinion with regard to upgrading the basic structure of Pakistan Railway, adding that it is the government’s topmost priority to provide suitable working facilities to the employees of the railways’ department.

Swati asked the workers’ union to work for the development of railways and avoid what he called “blackmailing the officers” for personal gains. “Hopefully, the workers will get more facilities, such as buildings, hospitals, and educational institutions, in the near future,” he added.

Swati said that railways’ assets would not be sold, vowing that illegally occupied lands of railways would be retrieved at the earliest.

 

