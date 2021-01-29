Weekly inflation up 0.52pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based weekly inflation for the combined income group increased 0.52pc during the week ended on Jan 28, 2021.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups. Out of the 51 monitored items, the average price of 18 items increased, nine items decreased whereas 24 items registered no change during the week.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday, the SPI increase is mainly attributable to a rise in prices of food items i.e. chicken (14.81pc), chili powder (9.40pc), cooking oil (4.11pc), vegetable ghee (3.83pc), and mustard oil (1.38pc). Among non-food items, washing soap (2.15pc) with joint impact of (1.07pc) into the overall SPI for combined group of (0.52pc).

On the other hand, a decrease was observed in the prices of tomatoes (29.82pc), eggs (8.20pc), potatoes (3.37pc), onions (2.28pc), LPG (1.73pc), sugar (1.54pc), pulse moong (0.68pc), bananas (0.32pc) and wheat flour (0.07pc).