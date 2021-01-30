Sign inSubscribe
QR codes did not bring a payments revolution. That doesn’t mean it’s over

Writing an obituary for QR codes might be jumping the gun

When Ali Noor’s bank came to his mid-sized mart called KNM Mart and put up a QR code at the mart for free, Ali was intrigued and a little excited. The bank explained to him how it would all work, and if people ended up using the QR code to make payments, it would be efficient both for the mart and for its customers. However, as Ali soon discovered, the QR code went pretty much ignored with very few people actually trying to use it to make transactions. 

When it became clear that the QR code would be used once or twice in a week on a good week, a representative from the bank visited again. Except this time, they weren’t here to try and find out why this was happening or to do something about it. “They came and removed the QR from our mart, saying that there were not enough transactions coming through,” the mart owner said.

And in this little anecdote, ladies and gentlemen, lies the tragedy of digital payments in Pakistan. For starters, not all mart owners or shopkeepers are like Ali, and are in fact distrustful of QR codes. When the banks come to take them away, they breathe a sigh of relief at this strange new method finally not being around. Customers as well, clearly, are in no mood to try this new method of payments. This much is obvious, especially considering how most Pakistanis do not use the POS method to pay for things, QR codes were a far cry. The complexity of the question is why people are hesitant to make transactions on QR codes?

 

The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

