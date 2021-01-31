Sign inSubscribe
CPI, core inflation lower than when PTI govt formed: PM

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan Sunday said the government’s efforts were coming to fruition as both the consumer price index and core inflation had touched lower than the time of government’s formation.

“More good news on the economic front. Consumer price index & core inflation are both now lower than when our government was formed,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

The premier said that he had instructed his economic team to stay vigilant and ensure that inflation stayed under control.

Similarly, Planning Minister Asad Umar also took to Twitter, saying that January inflation was down to 5.7 percent while core inflation was at 5.4 per cent.

In July 2018, prior to the PTI government’s formation, CPI was 5.8pc and core inflation was 7.6pc.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Saturday that Pakistan’s weekly sensitive price index (SPI) went up 0.52 percent for the week ended January 28, mainly due to the increase in prices of some food items, including chicken, chilli powder, cooking oil, and ghee, official data showed.

SPI increased 7.48 percent as compared to weekly inflation in the corresponding period a year earlier.

APP

