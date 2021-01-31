Sign inSubscribe
Govt striving to connect research with industry: Fawad

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that the government was striving to connect the research with industry in order to to reap the full benefits of researches.

Addressing as a chief guest in an inaugural session of “Affordable Low Cost Model Home” via video link at the NED University of Engineering and Technology, the federal minister said that since he took over the Ministry of Science and Technology he had focused on ensuring practical use of research.

He said the government was making efforts to link academia with the industry, and bring all stakeholders on the same platform to establish affordable structures for the needy people.

Addressing the event, PM Housing Task Force Chairman Zaigham Rizvi emphasised upon the active role of academia. He said no country had grown without active role of academia.

He expressed his gratitude that around 28 universities had joined hands with the government for research on low cost material and technology.

Rizvi said that the government was determined to achieve the target of provision of affordable housing units to needy people of the country.

Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Lt. General (r) Chairman Anwar Ali Hyder, NED University Vice Chancellor Dr Sarosh H. Lodhi and other also spoke on the occasion.

