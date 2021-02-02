Govt signs deal with six more IPPs for cheap electricity

Talks with six more independent power producers (IPPs) for cheaper electricity in the country were declared successful by the government on Tuesday.

According to the details, six new IPPs have agreed to provide affordable electricity in the country. So far, 47 IPPs with an overall production capacity of 7450MW electricity have agreed to sign the agreement with the government for a cheaper power supply to the consumers.

After the federal cabinet, and the Economic Coordination Committee’s (ECC) approval, the official contracts signing will take place instantly.