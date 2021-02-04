Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

PM orders dissolution of market committees in Punjab, KP

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday decided to immediately dissolve existing market committees in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, besides issuing directions for implementation of recommendations in the sugar commission report.

The PM issued these directions while chairing a weekly review meeting regarding prices of essential items and their availability across Pakistan.

The meeting was informed that the difference between wholesale and retail prices shows the failure of market committees. Keeping this in view, the meeting decided to immediately dissolve existing market committees in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is in power, and their responsibilities will be assigned to concerned district and tehsil administration till constitution of new committees comprising competent people through a transparent process.

The meeting also decided that action will be taken against concerned assistant commissioners upon failing in strict enforcement of price lists.

The members held detailed discussions on steps taken in light of the sugar inquiry committee and to control prices of the sweetener. It was decided that process to install cameras in sugar mills should be expedited. Besides, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will provide details of the tax collected from sugar mills to provincial governments to make the tax collection mechanism transparent.

The meeting was apprised that an 84pc surge has been witnessed in sugar sales tax collection in the current fiscal year as a result of effective measures taken by the FBR.

The PM directed the officials concerned to adopt a “no-compromise policy” on the recommendations of the commission. Expressing his displeasure over the undue delay in implementation of the recommendations, he sought a report from the FBR chairman within 15 days.

“Dual standards will not be tolerated in the new Pakistan. If the tax record of shopkeepers can be traced, then why not sugar mill owners? PM Imran asked.

He directed the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) administration to ensure sufficient availability of essential items at its outlets, and advised the Ministry of National Food Security to complete the estimates of kitchen items like wheat and sugar while keeping future needs of the country so that arrangements can be ensured in advance.

