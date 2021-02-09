Sign inSubscribe
Banking

SBP to open branch office in Gilgit

By News Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is going to establish its branch office in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) to regularise the government transactions and monitor financing.

According to details, GB Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khursheed and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Raza Baqir during a meeting in the federal capital have agreed to set up a joint committee for the establishment of the central bank’s branch office in Gilgit and to settle other commercial matters.

Matters pertaining to finance and other related issues came under discussion during the meeting. The branch would govern the GB Council account as well as GB’s Consolidated Fund.

News Desk
News Desk

