Sign inSubscribe
Agriculture

PM seeks plan to set up farmers’ markets in Punjab, KP

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has tasked the governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to present an implementable plan, within 24 hours, to increase the number of farmers’ markets and to allow private sector to establish their own markets.

“The plan should also include rationalization of the regulatory regime with a shift towards compliance regime and doing away with the condition of obtaining No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the government for setting up a farmers’ market,” the PM said while chairing a meeting to review the progress on administrative measures to bring prices of essential commodities down.

The PM also tasked the provincial chief secretaries to present a comprehensive plan for rationalization of wheat grinding ratio, so that the production of flour could be enhanced while its prices are brought down.

Federal ministers, advisers to PM, provincial ministers and senior government officials were also present on the occasion, whereas provincial chief secretaries attended the meeting via video link.

The PM expressed serious concerns over the existing price differential at wholesale and retail level, varying even at district level. He observed that the existence of huge price difference at the two levels pointed towards weak implementation mechanism and inefficient regulatory mechanism.

Imran Khan noted that limited number of farmers’ markets in the major cities was one of the causes of exploitation of farmers, undue profits being made by the middlemen and resultant price-hike that adversely affected the poor.

He also took serious notice of the complaints of non-adherence to officially determined price list of essential commodities at retail level, and directed strict action against violators.

The chief secretaries briefed the meeting about action taken against various flour mills over violations, including less grinding of wheat, observed by the provincial governments. The PM also inquired from Sindh chief secretary about reports on the release of six-year old 32,000MT wheat, which was unsuitable for consumption.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan among countries effectively safeguarding SMEs from Covid-19 impact: survey
Next articleSBP to open branch office in Gilgit
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ENERGY

ADB reaffirms support for energy sector reforms in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has reaffirmed its support for energy sector reforms in Pakistan. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar...
Read more
Business

FrieslandCampina Engro posts Rs177m profit for 2020

FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited (FCEPL) on Tuesday announced its financial results for the year ending 31st Dec 2020. "The business continued its strong growth trajectory...
Read more
Banking

SBP to open branch office in Gilgit

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is going to establish its branch office in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) to regularise the government transactions and monitor financing. According...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan among countries effectively safeguarding SMEs from Covid-19 impact: survey

LAHORE: Pakistan has been ranked 3rd in government support provided to SMEs to mitigate the impact of Covid-19, according to a recently launched survey...
Read more
ENERGY

KP approves plan to procure Rs32bn loan for hydropower projects

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has approved a plan to procure a loan of Rs32 billion from the World Bank for reconstruction and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Stocks close flat in volatile trade

Investors preferred to take positions in O&GMCs, E&P and refinery sectors amid bull run in int'l crude prices; selling pressure observed in banking sector
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Business

FrieslandCampina Engro posts Rs177m profit for 2020

FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited (FCEPL) on Tuesday announced its financial results for the year ending 31st Dec 2020. "The business continued its strong growth trajectory...

SBP to open branch office in Gilgit

PM seeks plan to set up farmers’ markets in Punjab, KP

Pakistan among countries effectively safeguarding SMEs from Covid-19 impact: survey

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.