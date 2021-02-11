Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PCJCCI laments regulatory hurdles in import of medical equipment

By News Desk

LAHORE: Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry Vice President Khalid Raffique Choudhry has urged the government to withdraw regulatory hurdles to be faced by the importers of refurbished medical equipment. 

He was briefed by Pakistan Medical Equipment Importers & Dealers Association (PMEIDA) on Thursday with regard to the recent problems that emerged under the Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan’s new condition of ‘licensing’ for import of the used hospital machinery. 

PMEIDA delegation that met PCJCCI vice president included Al Rafay Traders CEO Qaiser Anwer and Bio Vision CEO Masroor Ahmed Khan, whereas Khalid Raffique was accompanied by PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif.

The delegation complained that Pakistan Customs Department had initiated a new practice of asking the importers to produce DRAP Establishment License, which was never asked retrospectively. Due to this condition, importers are facing significant detention charges and demurrages; despite the fact they are the largest source of providing hospital machinery to the private sector hospitals in the country. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFBR board approves establishment of ‘tax policy unit’ under Finance Division
Next articleSindh cabinet okays 1.4m tonnes wheat procurement target
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

SBP reserves fall $82m to $12.9bn

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) dropped 0.63pc on a weekly basis, according to data released by the...
Read more
ECONOMY

Pakistan’s e-commerce market size up Rs25bn YoY in Q1FY21

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s e-commerce market size has increased to Rs96 billion in the first quarter of financial year 2021 as compared to Rs71 billion in...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

PM approves Rs75bn Nullah Lai expansion project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the Nullah Lai project at a cost of Rs75 billion to resolve problems being faced by the...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Govt to allow private firms to import Covid shots with no price caps

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is to allow private companies to import coronavirus vaccines and has agreed to exempt such imports from price caps, according to documents...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

GOVERNANCE

Sindh cabinet okays 1.4m tonnes wheat procurement target

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet on Thursday fixed wheat procurement target for the province at 1.4 million tonnes. The provincial cabinet session, chaired by Chief Minister...

PCJCCI laments regulatory hurdles in import of medical equipment

FBR board approves establishment of ‘tax policy unit’ under Finance Division

Govt announces 25pc pay raise for BPS 1-19 employees

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.