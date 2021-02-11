PCJCCI laments regulatory hurdles in import of medical equipment

LAHORE: Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry Vice President Khalid Raffique Choudhry has urged the government to withdraw regulatory hurdles to be faced by the importers of refurbished medical equipment.

He was briefed by Pakistan Medical Equipment Importers & Dealers Association (PMEIDA) on Thursday with regard to the recent problems that emerged under the Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan’s new condition of ‘licensing’ for import of the used hospital machinery.

PMEIDA delegation that met PCJCCI vice president included Al Rafay Traders CEO Qaiser Anwer and Bio Vision CEO Masroor Ahmed Khan, whereas Khalid Raffique was accompanied by PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif.

The delegation complained that Pakistan Customs Department had initiated a new practice of asking the importers to produce DRAP Establishment License, which was never asked retrospectively. Due to this condition, importers are facing significant detention charges and demurrages; despite the fact they are the largest source of providing hospital machinery to the private sector hospitals in the country.