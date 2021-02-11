Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

FBR board approves establishment of ‘tax policy unit’ under Finance Division

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue’s Policy Board has given a go-ahead to the establishment of a ‘Tax Policy Unit’ under the administrative control of the Finance Division.

The meeting of the FBR Policy Board was held under the chair of Federal Finance and Revenue Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Thursday.

According to the finance ministry, the tax department had made a presentation regarding the establishment of a tax policy unit in accordance with the cabinet decision dated 29 November 2018. The briefing highlighted the advantages of keeping the tax policy function independent of administrative functions. 

After due deliberations, the chair accorded approval for the establishment of the policy unit under the administrative control of the Finance Division.

Article continues after this advertisement

According to details, the new setup, consisting of FBR members as well as fiscal and economic experts from academia, think tanks and the private sector, would present holistic proposals to mobilise revenue generation with greater autonomy.

The tax policy unit would also work out policy recommendations for domestic tax collection on the lines of the National Tariff Commission, which operates under the Ministry of Commerce.

Meanwhile, FBR’s Technical Committee apprised the policy board of measures taken to identify anomalies and simplify the taxation system for a better understanding of the business community.

The FBR was requested to include senior representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Industries & Production for better coordination and effective policymaking in this regard.

Furthermore, the Complaint Oversight Committee (COC) chairman briefed the policy board on the workings of a newly developed complaint portal which was currently running on a trial basis. 

The complaint resolution system has been designed to facilitate businessmen, traders, small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large taxpayers, where all complaints can be filed in one place, officials said. 

The chair directed the officials to disseminate relevant information about the working of the complaint registration mechanism and ensure that contact details were readily available for public consumption. 

The finance minister further directed FBR to expedite the process of income tax refunds of less than Rs50 million to uphold the government commitment’s of taxpayers’ facilitation.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt announces 25pc pay raise for BPS 1-19 employees
Next articlePCJCCI laments regulatory hurdles in import of medical equipment
Avatar
Shahzad Paracha
The writer is a member of Pakistan Today's Islamabad bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

SBP reserves fall $82m to $12.9bn

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) dropped 0.63pc on a weekly basis, according to data released by the...
Read more
ECONOMY

Pakistan’s e-commerce market size up Rs25bn YoY in Q1FY21

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s e-commerce market size has increased to Rs96 billion in the first quarter of financial year 2021 as compared to Rs71 billion in...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

PM approves Rs75bn Nullah Lai expansion project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the Nullah Lai project at a cost of Rs75 billion to resolve problems being faced by the...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Govt to allow private firms to import Covid shots with no price caps

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is to allow private companies to import coronavirus vaccines and has agreed to exempt such imports from price caps, according to documents...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

GOVERNANCE

Sindh cabinet okays 1.4m tonnes wheat procurement target

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet on Thursday fixed wheat procurement target for the province at 1.4 million tonnes. The provincial cabinet session, chaired by Chief Minister...

PCJCCI laments regulatory hurdles in import of medical equipment

FBR board approves establishment of ‘tax policy unit’ under Finance Division

Govt announces 25pc pay raise for BPS 1-19 employees

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.