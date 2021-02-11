Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

SBP reserves fall $82m to $12.9bn

By News Desk

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) dropped 0.63pc on a weekly basis, according to data released by the central bank on Thursday.

On February 4, the foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $12,949.1 million, down $82 million compared with $13,031.2 million in the previous week.

According to the central bank, the reserves decreased due to external debt repayments.

Overall, liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $20,073.5 million. Net reserves held by banks amounted to $7,124.4 million.

ECONOMY

Pakistan’s e-commerce market size up Rs25bn YoY in Q1FY21

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s e-commerce market size has increased to Rs96 billion in the first quarter of financial year 2021 as compared to Rs71 billion in...
GOVERNANCE

PM approves Rs75bn Nullah Lai expansion project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the Nullah Lai project at a cost of Rs75 billion to resolve problems being faced by the...
GOVERNANCE

Govt to allow private firms to import Covid shots with no price caps

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is to allow private companies to import coronavirus vaccines and has agreed to exempt such imports from price caps, according to documents...
GOVERNANCE

Sindh cabinet okays 1.4m tonnes wheat procurement target

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet on Thursday fixed wheat procurement target for the province at 1.4 million tonnes. The provincial cabinet session, chaired by Chief Minister...
GOVERNANCE

