SBP reserves fall $82m to $12.9bn

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) dropped 0.63pc on a weekly basis, according to data released by the central bank on Thursday.

On February 4, the foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $12,949.1 million, down $82 million compared with $13,031.2 million in the previous week.

According to the central bank, the reserves decreased due to external debt repayments.

Overall, liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $20,073.5 million. Net reserves held by banks amounted to $7,124.4 million.