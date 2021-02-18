KP closes old tourism department’s bank account

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has closed the bank account of Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP), directing the authority to open a new account in Bank of Khyber to receive funds for developmental projects.

It may be mentioned here that the provincial government has replaced the former tourism corporation by creating the KP Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in its place with the provincial minister for tourism as the chairman.

As per the permission given by the Finance Department, a savings account will be opened and funds for six development projects will be transferred in it by the provincial government.

These projects include the construction of a park in Hand Swabi, tourist facilitation centres, tourism festivals in KP, small scale tourism activities, preparation of tourist destinations and feasibility of tourism development projects.

