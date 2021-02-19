Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Oil extends losses as Texas prepares to ramp up output

By Agencies

LONDON: Oil prices fell from recent highs for a second day on Friday as Texas energy firms began to prepare for restarting oil and gas fields shuttered by freezing weather.

Brent crude futures were down $1.16, or 1.8pc, to $62.77 per barrel, by 1150 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.42, or 2.4pc, to $59.10 a barrel.

Unusually cold weather in Texas and the Plains states curtailed up to 4 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil production and 21 billion cubic feet of natural gas, according to analysts.

Texas refiners halted about a fifth of the nation’s oil processing amid power outages and severe cold.

Article continues after this advertisement

However, firms in the region on Friday were expected to prepare for production restarts as electric power and water services slowly resume, sources said.

“The market was ripe for a correction and signs of the power and overall energy situation starting to normalise in Texas provided the necessary trigger,” said Vandana Hari, energy analyst at Vanda Insights.

Oil fell despite a surprise fall in US crude stockpiles in the week to Feb 12, before the freeze. Inventories fell by 7.3 million barrels to 461.8 million barrels, their lowest since March, the Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday.

The United States on Thursday said it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to a 2015 agreement that aimed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

While the thawing relations could raise the prospect of reversing sanctions imposed by the previous US administration, analysts did not expect Iranian oil sanctions to be lifted anytime soon.

“This breakthrough increases the probability that we may see Iran returning to the oil market soon, although there is much to be discussed and a new deal will not be a carbon-copy of the 2015 nuclear deal,” StoneX analyst Kevin Solomon said.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleStocks recover 84 points in range-bound trading
Next articleGovt plans $500m green bond to fund hydropower projects
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

Oil imports drop 20.9pc to $5.64bn in seven months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's oil import bill witnessed a reduction of 20.90pc during the first seven months of the current fiscal year on a year-on-year (YoY)...
Read more
ECONOMY

ECC approves revocation of Neelum-Jhelum surcharge with immediate effect

Committee okays gradual abolishment of advance income tax on telecom sector; approves increase in ghee price at USC outlets by Rs30 per kg
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Pakistan, Tajikistan sign customs cooperation agreement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Tajikistan have signed a customs cooperation agreement to enhance mutual assistance, a statement issued on Friday read. According to details, Ambassador of Pakistan...
Read more
HEADLINES

Three mobile phone companies to set up manufacturing plants in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: As the government has introduced tax incentives for assembling/manufacturing of mobile phones through the recently issued presidential order, at least three new mobile...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

GOVERNANCE

KP govt introduces online system to monitor uplift projects in tribal...

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has introduced an online system to actively monitor tribal districts’ development programme. As per officials, each project under the...

Three mobile phone companies to set up manufacturing plants in Pakistan

President Alvi for enhanced trade ties with Vietnam

Apple seeks engineers to develop 6G connectivity

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.