Exports of ICT, telecom services increased 38pc in 7MFY21: Razak

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, on Thursday said that the export of information and communications technology (ICT) and telecom services increased by 38 per cent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (7MFY21) as compared to the corresponding period last of the last fiscal year.

In a tweet, he said that the country exported these services worth $1,119 million during the July-January period of FY21 against the export of $811 million during FY20. “We are glad to share that for Jul-Jan 2021 (7 months), exports of ICT & Telecom Services grew by 38pc to $1,119 million as compared to $811 million in July-Jan 2020. In Jan 2021, these exports grew by 26pc to $161 million as compared to $128 million during Jan 2020.”

On year on year basis, these exports also rose by 26pc, from $128 million during January 2020 to $161 million during January 2021.

The advisor concluded by saying that these exports now constitute a third of Pakistan’s total export of services and, therefore, are of strategic importance to us, saying that they would cross $2 billion this year.