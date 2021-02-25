40 years of Dawlance – a beautiful balance between nature and technology

LAHORE: Dawlance – A name which is known for its reliability across Pakistan, was established in 1980 with the vision to create a technology-leading brand that promises; enhanced living standard, convenience, reliability, and energy conservation. Over the past 4 decades, it has grown consistently from being a brand limited to refrigerators and now comprising of freezers, microwave ovens, water dispensers, small kitchen appliances, hoods & hobs, washing machines, dishwashers, and air conditioners. It has become a resourceful and sustainable brand that focuses on creating a beautiful balance between nature and technology for all consumers.

As Dawlance is celebrating its 40 years of reliability, it boasts being the only technology brand from Pakistan, which is gaining popularity in Europe and other parts of the world. It has established 3 large-scale factories in Pakistan, along with its network of 1800+ dealers all over the country, for easier availability of products and prompt after-sales service. Having 4 decades of experience, Dawlance keeps itself close to its customers, to gain insights about their evolving needs and offer innovative products for every segment of consumers. That is why Dawlance introduced the latest dishwashers, which are perfect for Pakistani dishes and other customized products and technologies like ‘Vitamin-Fresh’ and ‘Nature-Lock’ in their latest series of refrigerators, to reduce food-wastage and enhance nutritional value for consumers.

Dawlance, being the wholly-owned subsidiary of Arçelik – the 2nd largest manufacturer of appliances in Europe, gets an edge in the Pakistani market for having good R&D, global experience in product-development, excellence in services, while it remains focused on being a responsible brand. Being a global enterprise, based in Turkey – Arcelik has always maintained the highest standards of innovation, quality, safety, and customer care, to gain a more competitive advantage in every region.

It is owned by Koç Holding’ – the largest (Fortune-500) holding company in Turkey, with a progressive history of over 60 years and 92,500 employees. Since Pakistan and Turkey are fostering deeper socio-economic ties as brotherly Islamic nations, Koç Holding is also committed to expanding its investments in Pakistan, already worth well over 35 billion dollars. Arcelik too, has the biggest Research & Development network with 20 R&D and design centres, to enrich its operations in 23 manufacturing facilities, established in 9 countries, including Pakistan, while its products are sold in over 150 countries.

Environmental sustainability and employees’ well-being are the primary focus of this corporate group. Being a socially responsible company – Dawlance has also launched its broad-based initiative of “Dawlance for Humanity”, which supports many hospitals and institutes, by donating; ventilators, appliances, self-incubation chambers and face-shields to support and protect the front-line paramedics, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from donating to renowned hospitals, Dawlance also supports prestigious educational institutes like; Habib University and social-empowerment institutions like Darul Sakun, by providing grants and conducting training sessions to add value. The brand has pledged to continue supporting such credible social interventions, while also playing a positive role in protecting the environment for a healthier, brighter future.

As the brand is celebrating its 40 years of reliability this year, there will be much more exciting news, coming from Dawlance, as it strives to ensure the wellbeing of its consumers. Keep watching the window as 2021 has just started and this resourceful enterprise is already tapping multiple opportunities to share its success with the nation it has served so sincerely.

