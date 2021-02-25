International tender for twin cities’ ring road likely to be announced next week

ISLAMABAD: The international tender for the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Ring Road project has been prepared and would be published in newspapers by next week.

The announcement in this regard was made by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, during a briefing on the project by Rawalpindi Commissioner Muhammad Mehmood in a meeting held to review the progress of development work on the flagship project of the twin cities. Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority (CDA), Ali Nawaz Awan, and a top official of the planning ministry attended the meeting.

The Rawalpindi commissioner informed the minister that the proposed length of the road was 64 kilometres, starting from Rawat and pass through Motorway M2 and M3, and ending at Sangjani Point. The road would consist of six lanes and eight interchanges.

He informed the minister that the project’s feasibility study had been completed whereas its alignment had also been finalised.

Article continues after this advertisement

Further, the minister was informed that the road up to Sangjani had been identified, while the payment process for its acquisition had also been started.

Appreciating the work done by the Rawalpindi administration, Asad Umar said the project would be very helpful in improving the traffic system in Rawalpindi city, solving a long standing issue, in addition to speeding up economic activities in the area.

The minister directed the authorities concerned to fix a timeline for the project’s completion and further increase the pace of progress, warning that the project’s launch should not be delayed.