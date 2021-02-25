Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

International tender for twin cities’ ring road likely to be announced next week

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The international tender for the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Ring Road project has been prepared and would be published in newspapers by next week.

The announcement in this regard was made by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, during a briefing on the project by Rawalpindi Commissioner Muhammad Mehmood in a meeting held to review the progress of development work on the flagship project of the twin cities. Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority (CDA), Ali Nawaz Awan, and a top official of the planning ministry attended the meeting.

The Rawalpindi commissioner informed the minister that the proposed length of the road was 64 kilometres, starting from Rawat and pass through Motorway M2 and M3, and ending at Sangjani Point. The road would consist of six lanes and eight interchanges.

He informed the minister that the project’s feasibility study had been completed whereas its alignment had also been finalised.

Article continues after this advertisement

Further, the minister was informed that the road up to Sangjani had been identified, while the payment process for its acquisition had also been started.

Appreciating the work done by the Rawalpindi administration, Asad Umar said the project would be very helpful in improving the traffic system in Rawalpindi city, solving a long standing issue, in addition to speeding up economic activities in the area.

The minister directed the authorities concerned to fix a timeline for the project’s completion and further increase the pace of progress, warning that the project’s launch should not be delayed.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleForeign borrowing soars to $6.7b in 7MFY21
Next articleExports of ICT, telecom services increased 38pc in 7MFY21: Razak
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

NCC reviews progress of foreign funded power sector projects

ISLAMABAD: The National Coordination Committee on Foreign Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) on Thursday reviewed the progress of the power sector's projects. In this regard, Federal Minister...
Read more
HEADLINES

SBP foreign reserves surge to $12.9bn

Foreign exchange reserves in the country witnessed an increase of $19 million in the week ending on February 19 as net reserves held by...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP to launch universal vehicle number plates

PESHAWAR: The provincial government has announced to introduce a universal vehicle number plate system from July 2022 in a bid to improve provincial revenue...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bulls stage comeback as index gains 603 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed a bullish trend, gaining 603.05 points, closing at 45,965.63 points. A total...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Bulls stage comeback as index gains 603 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed a bullish trend, gaining 603.05 points, closing at 45,965.63 points. A total...

Oil prices hit 13-month highs on tighter supplies

40 years of Dawlance – a beautiful balance between nature and technology

Exports of ICT, telecom services increased 38pc in 7MFY21: Razak

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.