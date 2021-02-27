Weekly SPI up 2.4pc

Weekly inflation for the combined group in the period ended on Feb 25 increased by 2.41 per cent on the back of an uptick in prices of essential food items, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed on Friday.

The PBS calculates the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) based on the prices of 51 essential items from 50 markets across 17 cities of the country.

According to the report, 25 amongst the essential items in the SPI basket recorded a jump in their prices, while 21 remained unchanged.

It said there was a recorded Rs2.7 surge in the price of electricity unit over the period of last week, which is amongst the 25 items in the SPI basket that recorded price increases to add to overall inflationary numbers.

Article continues after this advertisement

Price of poultry jumped Rs5.25; of sugar Rs8; of 20kg wheat flour bag Rs8.13, said the report released today.

Other things to concede price jump are pulses, clothing fabrics, eggs, and powdered milk.

Separately, prices of tomatoes, onions, jaggery, and firewood have booked a minor decrease in their prices.